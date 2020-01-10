advertisement

There is no doubt that Madonna is one of the most famous and talented women in the world. And it seems that the way the year started is not good for everyone.

The singer uploaded a number of photos to her Instagram account showing how she and her family spent the last days of 2019 and the first time of 2020 on beautiful beaches.

The detail is that his haters found it very easy to criticize the composer for the summer clothes she wanted to wear because they were all pretty reserved and closed.

“The Queen of Pop” preferred not to expose their white skin to the sun too much and to wear swimsuits in the style of diving suits or surfers, long sleeves and very closed, but internet critics did not miss the opportunity to speak badly about it.

“It has to be covered up because your character should no longer be the same” or “If she didn’t cover it up, she would be ashamed,” were some of the strong critical comments the actress, It seems that some forget that she is already 61 years old and that not everyone has the same fate to look great at this age.

In the same way, the stream of criticism follows the photo in which the feet of the American In a public appearance that she had carelessly, she went viral again.

Some of the reactions from this awkward photo of Madonna these were: “This woman is disgusting”, “Someone is telling you something, please make yourself ridiculous with these feet” or “I had never seen such disgust in my life”,

