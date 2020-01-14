advertisement

When it comes to the possibility of a return to “Schitt’s Creek”, never say never.

“Of course I’m open to everything,” said co-creator and star Dan Levy on the Television Critics Association press tour on Monday when asked if he would have the option of reviving or continuing the film across the board.

Levy performed one last time on the TCA press tour with his castmates Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, and Eugene Levy to promote the show’s sixth and final season. The panel opened with foggy eyes in response to Pop TV’s farewell role for the show that just recently ended production last summer.

“The reason why we’re all so upset is that none of us wanted to end it,” said Levy. “I could work with this team of people forever.”

Levy was briefly hit by a chipper “Okay!” Interrupted by Murphy and a joke from his father (“I struggled to keep it going, even though my character was the only character in the series.”), But he eventually circled back to He was confident that six seasons the right time for the life of “Schitt’s Creek”.

“You have to respect the viewer – the viewer who has prepared for 80 episodes of your show,” he said. “I don’t want to disregard them, and for me it was the right time to end it.”

If “Schitt’s Creek” were to return in one way or another, serving the viewer would have to serve the same purpose, Levy explained.

“Of course we could work together forever,” he said. “So yes, I hope there is a point where it seems necessary to tell this story. I would love to revisit all of these characters. I would love to write for you again. I just think it has to be the right time and it has to mean something. “

“We have to have a reason for that,” he continued. “So we hope to find a reason.”

