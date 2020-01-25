advertisement

Celtic 3 Ross County 0

Neil Lennon welcomed Odsonne Edouard’s “incredible impact” from the bank in Celtic’s 3-0 win over Ross County in Parkhead.

Both teams missed a good chance to take the lead before Hoops midfielder Callum McGregor converted a penalty in the 37th minute, which turned out to be hard work until the Frenchman, who was on a bench due to a toe problem, in the In the 63rd minute, Leigh Griffiths replaced.

In just three minutes, he scored two goals to reach 20 and put Celtic at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership five points ahead of Rangers, while the Light Blues played Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday.

After the game, Boss Lennon said to BBC Scotland: “He is extremely important. He is an excellent football player, almost talismanic. He has some of the best we’ve had in the past 20 years. “

The North Irishman said in the post-game press conference: “It’s fantastic (20 goals). He plays better than ever and we are happy about it.

“I am very happy about the hits of many players, Odsonne, Ryan Christie and James Forrest, which are well in the double digits. I think this is McGregor’s eighth and we’re just getting there.

“Obviously the impression Odsonne made when he appeared was huge and the game opened and we could have scored a few more goals.

“His foot was in a boot. He did a fitness session last night and he said it felt a lot better. We were worried that he wouldn’t do the 90 minutes, so it worked.

“He looked fresh and had an incredible impact when he started showing what qualities he had and he should be fine for Wednesday (St Johnstone game).

“It was very comforting (having him on the bench) that he was a class player. You always worry about a toe injury, it was pretty tender, but he looked good and fresh and you could see the boost he gave the team and his second goal was a great goal, a great finish.

“It’s a brilliant win in the context of the season.”

For Steven Ferguson, the district’s co-manager, it was a case of missing opportunities.

He said: “I think there has been a significant improvement over the last time here (0-6 loss).

“We wanted to make sure that we were in the game, but we were offering this threat at the top of the field. And the chances we created indicated that we did it right and the players did what was expected.

“Unfortunately, we never took the risk. If you don’t take the risk, you’re always vulnerable to scoring a goal at Parkhead with the quality that Celtic has in his team.”

“I think the goals were avoidable and it was an easy penalty, but in terms of our performance it has been an improvement since last time here.”

