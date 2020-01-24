advertisement

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick was impressed by Alvaro Odriozola just two days after his arrival from Real Madrid.

The full-back was Bundesliga champions on loan until the end of the season this week, after playing five games under Zinedine Zidane in 2019/20.

Flick will have Joshua Kimmich available for Saturday’s game against Schalke after the German star has returned from suspension, but Odriozola appears to be considering making his debut despite having done relatively few training sessions with his new teammates.

“I’ll leave it open,” said Flick on Friday. “He makes a very good impression, he is a good player. He is an attacking defender, he can set the pace, he is very agile, his flanks are good.”

“I will make a short-term decision. We now have another option that makes us more flexible.”

Regardless of whether Odriozola makes his full-back debut, Flick is ready to bring Kimmich back into play immediately.

“Joshua Kimmich is a role model,” he said. “He is 100 percent motivated in every training session, he always gives everything, he always wants to learn and improve. I really like this trait. He will play.”

Flick, who says that Lucas Hernandez is making “good progress” in healing his injuries and could potentially compete to join the game team, does not want to be distracted by the form of Bayern’s title rival.

Bayern is four points behind leaders RB Leipzig, one ahead of Borussia Mönchengladbach and two ahead of Borussia Dortmund and Schalke on match day 19.

“I was very impressed with Schalke’s appearance against Gladbach, how they put pressure on them, how well they built their attacks and how well they deserved to win. It will be a very difficult game,” he said.

“We are aware of the situation. We have to concentrate on ourselves. It is important that we exploit our full potential. We must not look at our rivals. They are all enthusiastic and see a chance to win this championship title.” Year.

“We have to make sure that we do well in every game and develop our full potential. Then in recent years it will be like this: if you want to win the title, you have to beat us.”

Dortmund strengthened this month by signing Erling Haaland, who scored a hat-trick in their 5-3 win over Augsburg, while Juventus midfielder Emre Can has been linked to a move to Signal Iduna Park.

“I have known Emre Can for a long time. He is a top professional with an excellent career,” said Flick. “He has the quality to play for every Bundesliga club. He would be good for every team.”

“Haaland’s debut was obviously impressive. That tells you everything about him.”

