Odell Beckham Jr. dramatically ended the drama.

He doesn’t leave the Browns. At least not now.

Tired of speculating about his future, the conspicuous recipient emphatically said he didn’t want to leave Cleveland after just one frustrating season.

After Beckham reported in the past few weeks that he was unhappy and told other teams to pick me up during the games, he stopped the guess by insisting that the Browns win.

“It’s done. It’s over,” Beckham said to the reporters. “I’m not going anywhere. I’ll be there. We’ll find out. It’s just too special to go. “

Beckham’s first season with the Browns (6-8) was not as expected.

The three-time Pro Bowler doesn’t deliver the kind of big pieces – he only has two touchdown catches – that made him one of the most dynamic players in the NFL in New York. He didn’t develop chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield. And he played with a sports hernia all season.

There have been numerous other distractions out of the field that have prevented Mayfield and the Browns from meeting expectations.

Although the defeat hit Beckham hard, he doesn’t give up playing with his close friend and former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry, and he continues to believe Cleveland has the pieces to be a Super Bowl contender ,

“Yes, we’ll be here,” he said when asked if he would be with the Browns next season all the little mistakes and all the “If we did” games. It’s just too good. I didn’t buy a house here to sell it.

“I know people said I didn’t sign it to trade it, but I didn’t really buy a house here to leave and renovate and build a dog house.”

Beckham has reportedly asked other players to get him out of Cleveland. He directed it as a suitable target.

“It’s easy to talk about. It’s an argument,” he said. “It’s easy to do and causes a bit of controversy and frustration. I feel like I’m done with my league experience and the difficulties I’ve been having. It will never bother me, it will never affect me But it will cause some friction between you and a teammate who doesn’t necessarily know what you are thinking.

“It’s just finished. It’s time to just put it to bed. I’ll be here. … I didn’t buy a house here to sell it.”

Beckham was in a happy mood when he met reporters. He started his interview session with a joke about having “great conversations” with the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts as to whether he could possibly be one of them.

27-year-old Beckham, who is under contract until 2023, said he needed to quell the rumors about his plans because they would negatively affect the Browns. He said his words were twisted.

“It was starting to get out of control,” he said. “Like when I come up here, answer and say, I don’t know my future, we take it and it’s like, ‘Well, he didn’t say … What didn’t he say? ‘To be said and to take the message for what it was. I don’t know the future. I don’t know if we will still be alive next year. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I cannot predict the future. “

Landry also tried to set the record after a report telling Arizona Cardinals players to pick me up between 38 and 24 during the Cleveland defeat on December 15.

“I would never say anything like that,” said Landry, who was named his fifth Pro Bowl. “I think that the passion and the team I play for trust my heart and know it and that I am there and that I would never look at another team during a game, especially if we lose and say come on . ” I have a worse record than we do.

“Now it’s just a matter of clicks and I understand, but at the end of the day you shouldn’t try to slander my name. If you don’t hear me speak directly, you shouldn’t be able to report it.”

Remarks

DT Sheldon Richardson, CJC Tretter and DE Olivier Vernon were all in training as the Browns prepare for the Baltimore Ravens (12-2), who have won 10 consecutive times since their win over Cleveland in September.

