Kevin Stefanski has been the Browns head coach for less than a week. With Odell Beckham Jr. on his team, he is already learning more than drawing up game plans for an exceptional passport.

Beckham was on the LSU sideline on January 13 to see how his Alma Mater defeated Clemson [42-25] in the national championship game. He celebrated by handing out cash to LSU players, and then followed the tigers into the locker room to continue the celebration.

While in the locker room, Beckham was caught on camera beating a New Orleans cop on the butt. An arrest warrant for Beckham against a simple battery has been issued, according to Nola.com.

Police apparently investigated LSU players smoking Victory cigars in the locker room when Beckham was involved.

“We are aware of the incident and have contacted Odell and his representatives on the matter,” said a Browns spokesman in a statement. “You are working with the authorities to address the situation appropriately.”

What could prove to be more serious for the LSU is that Beckham is giving away money. The LSU is actively committed to ensuring that its football program and players with remaining eligibility to play have no problems with the NCAA.

“We are aware of the situation that Odell Beckham Jr. will interact with LSU athletes and non-team members after Monday night’s championship game,” said a statement from LSU Athletics. “According to the first information, the exchanged notes were new.

“The information and footage that has been reviewed since then shows that LSU student athletes may also have received money. We immediately got in touch with the NCAA and student athletes when we learned that some of our student athletes may have been in a compromising situation. We are working with our athletes, the NCAA and the SEC to correct this situation. “

Former General Manager John Dorsey swapped Picks 17 and 95 plus safety Jabrill Peppers for Beckham for the Giants last March.

Beckham caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in 2019. He was always at the center of the drama.

Beckham did not participate in Brown’s offseason program last spring. He was recognized by officials in the second game of the season for wearing a non-standard visor, and in a game against Denver on November 3 for wearing “Joker” studs, which also violated the NFL protocol violated.

Misunderstandings between quarterback Baker Mayfield and Beckham have been a constant soap opera in the 2019 season.

Stefanski was asked in his introductory press conference if he could convince Beckham to take part in his off-season program, which starts in April. He didn’t sound optimistic.

“It is voluntary,” said Stefanski. “I’ll tell you, I think it’s important. I think it’s time for us to start implementing our programs.

“It’s team building, so I’m looking forward to the players and to having them back in the building, but ultimately it’s voluntary.”

In other news, the Browns have asked permission to interview Patriots College director Monti Ossenfort to fill the position of Browns general manager.

