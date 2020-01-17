advertisement

The council of Fife is forced to execute a compulsory purchase order on a building which it believed to belong and which it has occupied for almost two centuries.

The council has no marketable title to the land on which the former Kinglassie community hall was built.

Local authorities closed the Main Street hall, known locally as Wee Hall, about three years ago after a review of facilities, halls and community centers.

Checks before the sale of the building revealed that he could not dispose of the property because it had no title.

Legal research has revealed that the last possible title to the property was registered in 1820, but it has not been possible to establish whether a person can claim ownership of the site due to the passage of time.

Councilors have agreed that a CPO should now be made in order to proceed with development, redevelopment or improvement, even if there is a risk that someone, somewhere, will come forward to claim compensation or compensation. fees to pay.

The bizarre situation was revealed in a report to the region’s Assets and Business Services Committee “

Ken Gourlay, responsible for assets, transportation and the environment, said, “Although the property was in excess of council requirements, it was not possible to sell it due to the lack of title.

“If the property is not returned to service, it will continue to degrade and detract from the appearance of the neighborhood.

“To be able to sell the property, the council will have to acquire a marketable title on the land.

“The use of mandatory purchasing powers is necessary because the owners of the land cannot be traced.”

Members of the committee heard that the council had registered a land title in 1983, but due to changes in law, it was no longer considered a valid title.

Since 1995, the council has rented garden land at the back of the room to a local couple, the lease being spread on a monthly basis.

According to documents presented to the committee, the last known owners of the land – on the north side of the B921 – were “the successors of the late James Martin and / or William Martin”, although their names and locations are unknown.

The only implication of resources to obtain the title via a CPO is the time necessary for staff to prepare the order, although there would be compensation to be paid in the unlikely event that owners come forward.

