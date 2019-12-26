advertisement

Virtual reality may not be as ubiquitous as some analysts had expected it to be by the end of 2019, but there is one VR headset that seems to be waving this year. As noted by Road to VR, the standalone Oculus Quest display on the head has been ordered from almost every online retailer who wears it and will not be resent until February. If you wanted Oculus’ most exciting new device this vacation, you’re out of luck.

Whether you are looking for the 64 GB version or the 128 GB version of the Oculus Quest – which costs $ 399 and $ 499 respectively – you will not find them in stock at Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, B&H Photo Video, Micro Center, Newegg or Walmart. Even Oculus.com says the Quest will be sent by February 20.

This is not a particularly surprising development, because in addition to the Oculus Quest with a free copy of Vader Immortal until the end of January, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made it clear shortly after the Quest’s launch that the company was already struggling to keep up with demand:

This quarter we delivered Oculus Quest, our first all-in-one headset without cables and complete freedom of movement. It has received good reviews and we sell them as quickly as we can make them. More importantly, we have delivered an experience that people continue to use week after week and buy more content. There is still a lot of work to do to develop this ecosystem and deliver the future of VR and AR products that we dream of, but this is an important milestone.

Of course there is still a chance that you will find a Quest in store at a local Best Buy or GameStop in your area, but if the stand-alone element of the Oculus Quest is not that important to you, you have a significant easier time to find the Oculus Rift S online or in the wild. You need a powerful PC to use the Rift S, but it is currently in stock at Best Buy and Walmart and starts at the beginning of January at most other retailers.

Image source: Oculus

