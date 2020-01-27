advertisement

“Eighteen years ago, I was coming home to Alabama,” said actress Octavia Spencer, perched on the edge of a friend’s couch in Los Angeles, recently. His voice was hoarse, like a broken record; his eyes scanned the room. On the plane, she says, she was seated next to John Douglas, the former F.B.I. behavior specialist specializing in serial killers. (He was the model for Clarice’s boss in “The Silence of the Lambs.”) Spencer recognized him because she was obsessed with murder, psychopaths, and crime. “I had read” Mindhunter, “” she said. “I kept looking at him, watching him. Finally, the flight attendant said, “Mr. Douglas, can I bring you some water? I said, “I knew it was you!” “We talked during the whole flight.”

The house, decorated for Christmas, belonged to Nichelle Tramble Spellman, the showrunner of “Truth Be Told”, a series that aired last month on Apple TV, starring Spencer as a criminal reporter. The house smelled of vanilla and cloves – Spellman’s sisters came later to make cookies – and under the tree was a huge box containing a new mixer from DB Weiss and David Benioff, the creators of “Game of Thrones. ” (With Weiss and Benioff, both of whom are white, Spellman and her husband, who are both African-Americans, created “Confederate,” a performance on an alternative to the Civil War, which was abandoned amid protests in Twitterverse.) The chimney was flanked by black Santa Claus and filled with black angels, which Spellman had ordered from Etsy.

Spencer was the first African American actress to win an Academy Award – for her portrayal of a maid in “The Help” – then to be nominated for two more consecutive years. “They offered me everything,” she said, carefully pouring cream into Earl Gray tea cups and passing them around. “I was like, ‘Look, guys. What you don’t know about me is that I am irreducible “Columbo”, “Murder, she wrote”, “Homicide: life on the street”. “” Poppy Parnell, his character in “Truth Be Told”, is a Pulitzer An award-winning investigative reporter who, fearing that his reports would have helped send an innocent man to prison twenty years earlier, launched a podcast to reconsider the ‘case. Sarah Koenig, star of the successful podcast “Serial”, advised her on the role.

“It was really a wish,” said Spencer. “This is what made me read when I was a child – mysteries, because I am dyslexic. For me, it was always about engaging in a story. Those who really caught me start with “Jane comes home alone, she comes in and hears a prowler” – gasps. What happened? “

Spellman, who wrote two crime novels, mentioned “Nancy Drew”.

“That’s what I broke my teeth on,” said Spencer. “I have read all of the latest of them. I was reading “Helter Skelter” at, I don’t know, eleven o’clock? “

“I got scared to death with this book,” said Spellman. “My daddy kept saying,” Put it down. “I was like,” I can’t. “”

“Do you think there has ever been gold in” S-Town “?” Asked Spencer, referring to the popular podcast on real crime. “I think there was one.” She stopped to contemplate John B. McLemore, the Alabama clockmaker at the center of history. “Ugh, I like this guy’s voice. It sounds like Tate.” Tate Taylor, a Mississippian who directed Spencer in “The Help,” “Get on Up” and “Ma,” was his roommate for seven years They met on the set of “A Time to Kill”, where she worked in the extras casting. “We had been preparing for three weeks and I was so bored,” she said. The weekend before the start of filming, Tate comes in with his little wavy hair, looking like Zack from “Saved by the Bell”, and I thought, I think I could stay! A lifelong friendship was born. very useful for decorating and very practical for fixing things. “

Spencer continued: “I have this deductive type of reasoning. I can tell my friends when someone goes out, “Well, here’s the situation. Do you want to know? “I’m generally that person who’s like, why are you always right? I tell myself, I’m not always right, I just see. The clues are there.

In the series, Spencer’s character is rich, childless and professional – far removed from the women of the Jim Crow era whom she often portrayed. (In the novel on which the series is based, Poppy is white.) “I’m delighted with Pete not having to worry about the color of my character in this case,” said Spencer. “I always had to play black women. I know it sounds crazy. I am a black woman. Black men play characters who are just men. Black and Latin women very rarely have the opportunity to play only with women. “

Spencer combed his tea and looked at the cookies Spellman had made. The conversation turned to forensic issues – did you know that a missing hyoid bone is a sure sign of strangulation? – and kidnapped women. Playing Poppy, said Spencer, had inspired her to create her own podcast. “I want to talk about a real crime,” she said. “It’s really scary that I’m this encyclopedia of real crime. If it happened in the United States, if it’s a serial killer case, I know that.” She smiled, gaping teeth, the plot. “You know who else? Tilda Swinton! Tilda Swinton is the Octavia Spencer in the world of European killers.” ♦

