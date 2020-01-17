advertisement

A charity fundraiser on the theme of the film “Night at the Movies”, entirely organized by sixth form students at Ockbrook School in Derbyshire, raised more than £ 1,700 for a range of organizations local charities.

The fair is an annual highlight of the mixed and independent school calendar. Participating students aged 16 to 18 contacted businesses and the local community and were completely overwhelmed by the response and the generous donations received for the raffle prizes.

Tom Brooksby, principal of Ockbrook School, said, “Everyone really touched on the theme for the evening’s movie and there were some pretty extravagant outfits worn by enthusiastic students and staff.

“The cinema-related games and food and drink stalls contributed to the overall glamor of the event. And this spirit of generosity was reflected in the incredible support we received for the two chosen charities from the school: Upbeat Communities and The Moravian Bus Fund.

“Congratulations to our fantastic Sixth From students who gave their time to make this event such a success. They set the bar very high for next year! I would also like to thank the very kind donations from friends, families and businesses. The money will now be split between our two selected charities. ”

The money will be divided between Upbeat Communities, a Christian charity based in Derby offering support and friendship to refugees who come to settle in the United Kingdom and The Moravian Bus Fund, which is a personal project of the Ockbrook school.

The Moravian Institute in Rajpur, Dehradun, is Ockbrook’s sister school. Located in the mountains, the bus relies on many of its students. Education is a way out of poverty for these children and many have to travel long distances every day.

