After Adam Idah scored two goals in the first half of Norwich’s game against Preston, we thought we were fed up with young Irish goal scorers today. We were wrong.

Irish Under-19 international Will Smallbone made his senior debut in Southampton this afternoon. He started to the right of the midfield. Since the home team would have been favorites in their clash against Huddersfield, this was a chance for the youngster to impress.

At the start of the second half, he certainly did and scored his team’s first goal. A mention needs to go to Shane Long for the nice padded header here.

Smallbone had plenty of time here, but for a player who made his debut, he scored very well.

The midfielder came to the club at the age of eight through the Southampton Academy. He will be 19 next month and has been in the Premier League several times this season.

Hopefully he can get started with this goal and become a regular contributor.

