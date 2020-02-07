advertisement

Mr. Chris Obore, Director of Communications and Public Affairs in Parliament (FILE PHOTO).

KAMPALA – Parliament extended the leave of the director of communications and public affairs, Chris Obore until an unknown date, pending a final decision by the parliamentary committee.

The latest development on Obore’s woes is contained in a letter from the Clerk of Parliament, Jane Kibirige, dated February 5, 2019, after the 144 days he was supposed to be on vacation.

On September 18, 2019, the Clerk of Parliament, Jane Kibirige, wrote to Mr. Obore asking him to take an accumulated leave of 114 days.

Now Ms. Kibirige says that Obore’s issue was discussed at the Parliamentary Commission meeting on January 17, 2020, the conclusions of which await the final decision.

Letter confirming Mr. Obore’s extended leave

She wrote; “Until we are guided on the path to be followed by the Commission. I have been instructed to ask you not to exercise your functions under the same conditions as those which were communicated to you previously in my letter of 18 September 2019 until the Commission guides you accordingly. “

The Clerk of the Parliament also revealed that Obore awaiting the decision of the Parliamentary Commission, the Deputy Clerk of General Affairs, Henry Waiswa is responsible for continuing to manage the affairs of the Ministry of Communication and Public Affairs.

