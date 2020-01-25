advertisement

Forfar Athletic paid tribute to the club’s oldest regular fan, former Loons director Ally Smart, after his death at the age of 97.

Local-born Mr. Smart has loved the game all his life and was a talented player in his youth and a season ticket holder at Station Park until the end of last season.

During the war, he played with several teams while being posted to various locations with the Ordnance Corps, including Bath, and with Wolves reserves alongside Billy Wright, who became a club legend and first footballer. the world to win 100 international caps.

He hexed Wick as an insurance salesman, playing for Elgin City in the Highland League.

He and his late wife, Cathy, returned to the city of Angus where Ally was a committee member and treasurer for many years with Forfar Celtic juniors, who shared Station Park at the time with Forfar Athletic.

In the 1970s, Ally became a member of the board of directors in one of the most successful spells in the history of Angus attire.

He was a well-known figure at Station Park turnstiles on match days, alongside the many behind-the-scenes roles he took on in running the club.

Mr. Smart resigned as director in 1986 but remained a loyal fan and a regular in the stands, despite a failing vision in recent years.

In 2017, Ally found former Loons director Archie Knox when he celebrated his 95th birthday when the ex-boss returned to Station Park during one of his regular visits to the meeting room.

Predeceased by his wife, Mr. Smart is survived by his son, Gordon, two grandchildren and three great-granddaughters.

Forfar Athletic said: “He will be sadly missed by many, especially his immediate family, who are warmly welcomed by everyone at Station Park right now.

“His death will be marked appropriately before kick-off in the next home game against Clyde on Saturday.”

