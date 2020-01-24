advertisement

The production of the Disney + series “Obi-Wan” was interrupted indefinitely, and the crew of Pinewood Studios in London were sent home, Collider reported on Thursday.

Representatives from Disney and Lucasfilm did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment, but The Hollywood Reporter reported that the show is being refitted. THR also reports that Lucafilm is looking for a new writer and the series’ episode order has been reduced from six to four episodes.

This new development has nothing to do with last week’s joke report in which the show was canceled. This rumor was launched by a Twitter prank account called @DicsussingFilm and later picked up by some fan sites without citing a source. A person with direct knowledge told TheWrap at the time that the show cancellation report was “completely inaccurate” and that it was being developed on schedule.

advertisement

Also read: No, the “Star Wars” Disney + series about Obi-Wan Kenobi was not canceled

The Obi-Wan series, which was announced last summer during D23 2019, will take place sometime in the 19 years between the end of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” and “Star Wars: A New Hope”. McGregor will once again play the Jedi Master, originally portrayed by Alec Guinness and Executive Producer, along with director Deborah Chow and writer Hossein Amini. Jason McGatlin, Lucasfilm’s Executive Vice President of Production, will act as a co-producer.

The project is the third live action series “Star Wars” for Disney + after “The Mandalorian” and the prequel series “Rogue One”, which focuses on Diego Luna’s character, Cassian Andor.

Collider reported the news first.

With 40 years of experience in movies, TV shows, comics, video games, novels and reference books, you will hardly have enough stories to read about the “Star Wars” universe in the past and present. It’s a big universe out there, and every story it tells is connected to everyone else. Large stories are told as many different small and small stories as parts of a larger picture. These are the best pieces, big or small, in the history of the “Star Wars” universe.

15. Admiral Daala’s Rise in the Jedi Academy Trilogy After “Return of the Jedi” in the version of “Star Wars” continuity, before Disney bought Lucasfilm, the empire disintegrated into a group of splinter governments, led by self-proclaimed rulers who had invented new titles like “High Admiral”. or “warlord” while maintaining imperial legitimacy. Daala (a woman!) Decided to bring it back together and finally could – at least for a short time -. Her brilliant machinations were a damn convincing story and one of the only good contributions by the author Kevin J Anderson to the “Star Wars” lore.

14. The crisis of the black fleet This does not apply to the “Black Fleet Crisis Trilogy” as a whole, since two of the three main narrative sheets in these books have nothing to do with the event in “Star Wars” known as “Black Fleet Crisis”. The Crisis is great because it’s a cool scifi story that checks lots of boxes at the same time. In particular: unrecognizable alien power that you have never heard of, strange galactic political intrigues with many backlogs from this alien power and a great mystery of how these aliens came to power in the first place. It’s a really interesting scenario.

13. Darth Vader’s secret apprentice The “Star Wars” universe is full of stories about good trainees who go bad and devastate the good, but we have rarely found the opposite. That made “The Force Unleashed” a really new experience. You play as Darth Vader’s secret apprentice between the original and the prequel trilogy. You are a Dark Side Force user and Imperial soldier who becomes a villain in a truly epic way.

12. “X-Wing Alliance” You are ace and work for your family shipping company. You fly a freighter that does pretty boring things until your father’s sympathy for the Rebel Alliance returns to bite the whole family. You know how to do it: the empire brings the hammer down, you join the rebellion as a fighter pilot. But maybe the whole family isn’t around when they face the empire. This is the only “Star Wars” space combat simulator to tell you a personal story, and it turned out to be a great idea.

11. Admiral Thrawn Not specifically thought of Timothy Zahn’s Thrawn trilogy, but the story of Thrawn’s life as a whole and its lasting legacy in the expanded universe. This guy was so awesome that even a decade after his death, the plans he’d drawn up threatened to break up the young New Republic. His fingerprints are everywhere.

10. The Battle of Borleaias Late in the “New Jedi Order”, the famous rebel hero Wedge Antilles is accused of keeping the planet Borleias away from Yuuzhan Vong. Wedge, who is beside himself, pulls a lot of bells and whistles out of his bum – and this pair of books, written by the late fan favorite Aaron Allston, is full of great and funny dialogues, like you just know them from other “Star Wars” authors.

9. Wedge and his friends go to Adumar When the war against the empire comes to an end, rebel heroes Wedge Antilles and Tycho, Hobbie and Janso are sent as diplomats to a newly discovered planet that is full of people who don’t care about someone who isn’t a fighter pilot. If that sounds like a sitcom scenario, it’s because it is basically that way. And it’s great, continuously funny and very cumbersome – a great little side story that’s as funny as it gets in this universe.

8th Wraith Squadron The story of the Wraiths, told in three books, is unique in many ways among the “Star Wars” stories. It is followed by the famous rebel pilot Wedge Antilles, who assembles a hybrid squadron of star fighters and foot soldiers with emotionally unstable washouts. The idea is that if such a group has some room for maneuver, it could approach apparently normal war scenarios in a really unpredictable way, and that’s exactly what happens. It is the most human of all “Star Wars” stories, full of truth.

7. The story of the imperial agent in “The Old Republic” Many of the most interesting “Star Wars” stories are about characters who can’t use the Force, and this is one of them. You play as a spy for the Sith Empire (thousands of years before the movies) and do great war espionage. And you get into a galactic conspiracy to destroy both the Republic and the Empire – from a secret society tired of forcing factions to start all of these cross-galaxy wars. It is an absolutely convincing catch.

6. Rise and fall and rise of Revan Thousands of years before the films, Revan was a Jedi who led the Republic’s military against invading Mandalorians – just to turn to the dark side and wage his own war against the Republic before turning away from the dark and defeating his own armies , This is the very short, very incomplete version. Revan’s story is thoroughly intriguing, spanning hundreds of years in two video games (“Knights of the Old Republic”) and a stack of books and comics.

5. The Raid on the Jabba Palace in “The Return of the Jedi” Over the past few years, it has turned out that a lot of people have never really understood what Luke, Leia, Lando and Chewie did during the first part of “Return of the Jedi” – and now we have all these considerations about how it was ruthless and arbitrary. But no, this shit was a flawless robbery. They had a plan and they implemented it flawlessly and in style.

4. The dark wars This story was told in the video game “Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords” – a former Jedi who was banished from the order returns to the familiar room, around the Jedi who has disappeared from civilization and a couple more mysterious Find Sith Lords wreak havoc. It’s a rare “Star Wars” Noir story and pretty doozy.

3. “Traitor” In the 1990s, the “Star Wars” expansion universe became really moral and stuffy, and “Traitor” was a complete refutation of this approach. It is the darkest “Star Wars” story ever written, but ultimately it serves a positive agenda: one that claims that the Force may not be black and white and that the Jedi don’t have to stand around to find out about the moral Implications of wondering everything they do. It has been a really great change for storytelling in the EU, and it’s nice that “The Last Jedi” could have a similar patch.

2. “Star Wars” The one who started it all is a silly, not very well thought out film, but it’s damn tight and covers everything it needs. It builds up a completely new universe so casually that it feels from the start that this is a real, lived place. Everything you need to know is right there.