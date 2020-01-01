advertisement

Ohio State fullback Jeff Okudah announced Wednesday he will enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

He is expected to be the first overboard return in the April 23-25 ​​draft and some mock drafts for him to be the No. 3 overall pick by the Detroit Lions.

“The Ohio State University has provided me with the adventure of a lifetime,” he posted on Twitter. “From the time I arrived on campus as a 17 year old, the city of Columbus accepted me as one of its own, and together, we grew. As I reflected on that decision three years later, I couldn’t imagine a better experience in college. “

advertisement

However, Okudah lets the Buckeyes know that they have an unfinished business. Ranked second in the nation, Ohio State lost 29-23 to No. 3 Clemson last Saturday in the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

“As I begin the rest of my journey, I feel like there was still more to be accomplished by this team. However, I also hint that the competitive excellence that makes Ohio State the best university in the country has was created long before I arrived and will continue long after I leave. ”

Junior running back J.K. Dobbins declared his intention to enter the project on Monday, and defensive end Chase Young, a Heisman Trophy finalist, is expected to pursue the lawsuit.

Okudah played in all 14 games for the Buckeyes this season, making 35 touchdowns and adding nine pass breakups, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

In his first two seasons at Ohio State, he combined to make 51 tackles in 27 games.

– Starting the media level

advertisement