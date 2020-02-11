advertisement

There were incredible scenes today when thousands of people gathered to say goodbye to a young girl who had come down from a suspected drink driver when she was fetching ice cream in western Sydney.

Veronique Sakr, 11, was killed when a car got on an Oatlands footpath ten days ago.

She died at the scene alongside her cousins ​​Sienna Abdallah (8), Angelina Abdallah (12) and Antony Abdallah (13).

Pigeons and balloons were released when she was guarded by hundreds of her classmates at Santa Sabina College during her funeral in the school chapel in Strathfield.

Veronique’s brother Michael held back tears when he took off his school blazer and picked up a drum at the end of his sister’s funeral to join his bandmates during the procession.

media_cameraVeronique Sakr was killed when a car climbed onto a footpath last Saturday. Image: AAP Image / Supplied by familymedia_camera The 11-year-old had just started 6th grade at Santa Sabina College.

Veronique’s mother Bridget and the mother of the Abdallah siblings Leila together carried a large portrait of the 11-year-old when her coffin was carried into the hearse after the ceremony.

They then went arm in arm with their husbands Bob and Danny as they walked through a massive guard of honor.

media_cameraThe parents of all four children ran together. Image: Toby Zernamedia_cameraVeronique’s brother Michael led the brass band out of the chapel grounds. Picture: Toby Zerna

It’s just a day after a massive funeral for the other three victims.

The crowd crowded in front of the 850-seat chapel in western Sydney this morning when hundreds of people said goodbye to the 11-year-old.

The priest who preached the sermon at the funeral, Monsignor Shora Maree, told Veronique’s mother Bridget that she had forgiveness in her heart.

“Bridget said we forgave,” he said.

“(Alleged) wrong decisions, substance abuse, technology abuse and speeding caused this loss. God didn’t cause it.”

media_cameraHundred of people made an honor guard. Image: AAP Image / Bianca De Marchi

Then Bridget Sakr spoke, remembering a few words her daughter told her on the day she died.

She said Veronique was wise beyond her years and added that she was “caring, fun, funny and quick”.

She said Veronique was not interested in material things.

“She never had a toy or doll growing up and now that makes sense to me,” she said.

“She belonged to the spiritual world and earthly possessions meant nothing to her. Her passion was for people. “

She said on the day Veronique died, the 11-year-old said to her mother, “You know, I prefer to speak to older people than to younger people.”

There was a blue sea in and around the church. The family asked the participants to wear blue as it was Veronique’s favorite color.

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian was among the people shuffling in before the white hearse arrived.

media_cameraMother Bridget Sakr is supported by her son Michael and a member of Liberty Funerals when she arrives at the chapel. Image: Toby Zernamedia_camera Hundreds of people gathered in front of the church. Picture: Toby Zerna

Family members held up pictures of Veronique and gold crosses when carried to church.

Her family released a statement today that her beloved daughter has “incredible compassion and compassion for others.”

“She always opened her kind heart to anyone who needed a friend,” they said. “It was a bright spark with an infectious smile and a cheeky grin that could hold its own in any society.

“It was her greatest pleasure to have conversations with all ages and social classes in the presence of family and friends.”

They said the love she shared with her brother Michael was “beautiful and unrivaled.”

When Michael was told about the tragedy, he asked, “Dad, how do I do this?” His father replied: “What to do?”.

Michael said, “Do my life live without her?”

media_camera The family said that they had a “beautiful and incomparable” love for their brother.

The family said Veronique “embraced everything life had to offer”.

“She loved dancing, kicking a ball, climbing and swimming endlessly in the pool or on the beach,” they said. “She was a lover of dogs and her caring and motherly nature meant that her six goldfish were worshiped like her own children.”

media_cameraThe family said Veronique had a great sense of humor and was very quick and funny with her words. media_cameraThe family said she was a very loving girl and was not shy to show it.

About 2,000 people filled the Co-Cathedral of Our Lady of Lebanon in Harris Park on Monday morning to say goodbye to the three Abdallah siblings.

Monsignor Shora Maree commended the children’s mother, Leila Geagea, for her forgiveness in the face of the tragedy.

When Ms. Geagea visited the site where three of her six children died, she said she had forgiven the suspected alcoholist.

“Danny and Leila, we saw in you the most inspiring example and testimony of the power of God’s love,” he said.

media_cameraThousands appeared yesterday for the Abdallah funeral. Image: AAP Image / Bianca De Marchi

“Leila, you said the words of forgiveness that shocked the world, it shocked the world.

“It doesn’t come from something human, it comes from the divine. What an inspiration for all of us. We have seen the renewal of faith for many.”

Leila then stepped onto the stage and led a prayer, saying that her three children were now in heaven.

The 29-year-old Samuel William Davidson is said to have exceeded three times the legal blood alcohol limit when he was said to have driven into the children.

He is accused of 20 crimes, including four deaths. He is expected to appear in court in April.

Originally published as Crash Bruder’s brave act at the funeral

