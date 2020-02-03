advertisement

The parents of a suspected drunk driver accused of killing seven children in his car on Saturday evening have apologized to the grieving families in tears. Samuel William Davidson, 29, has been in prison since the terrible incident in Sydney’s northwestern suburb of Oatland.

In tears, Davidson’s father Allan told 9 News that the family had “effectively” lost their son.

“Grief is no stranger to us. We lost our daughter 10 years ago. And now we’ve effectively lost our son, ”he said.

Allan and his wife Kay had lived on NSW’s Central Coast after retiring from their job as a detective with the NSW Police.

“These families have lost their children. No words can help them. I’m so sorry for you, “he said.

Mr. Davidson will be jailed for years for his alleged crimes. His father said his son knew exactly what had happened.

“He’s so sorry. He can’t believe what happened,” said Allan.

“He has a good heart and I am sure that he is as devastated as we are and that he understands the consequences for his actions. We will not see him for many years, I am sure of that.”

The mother of three who died in the terrible crash in northwest Sydney says she forgives Mr. Davidson.

Leila Geagea Abdallah, who lost Anthony (13), Angelina (12) and Sienna Abdallah (9), returned to the scene of the accident on Oatlands’ Bettington Road this morning – where flowers and teddy bears were left behind to remember the victims ,

There she faced reporters and told them she didn’t hate the driver who was said to be three times over the limit when he climbed on a curb with his ute and hit seven children.

“The guy, I know, was (supposedly) drunk and was driving on this street. I can’t hate him at the moment. I don’t want to see him (but) I don’t hate him, ”she said.

“I think in my heart I forgive him, but I want the court to be fair. It’s all about fairness. I will not hate him because we are not like that. “

She added that she felt that nothing had been real in the two days since the incident.

“To be completely honest, it feels very unreal. I still don’t feel that it’s true. I feel that they’re still with me. I’m still waiting for them to come home,” said she.

“I opened my eyes this morning, I was waiting for Antony, Angelina and Sienna.

“And I just miss her – I’ve been waiting for that.”

She added that her belief in the Bible helped her family to deal with it.

“Danny (her husband) and I were so blessed to have six children, we love our children so much. We have tried to focus on their spiritual side more than anything else. We tried to teach them to pray the rosary, read the Bible, and share God’s faith, ”she said.

“I asked God to come together to pray as a community, but I didn’t ask him to take my children with me. I ask him to take everything away from me, but my children. I’m sad and heartbroken, but I am at peace because I know my children are better. “

The fourth victim is 11-year-old Veronique Sakr – a cousin of the other victims.

Overnight, Veronique’s family released a statement paying tribute to their “beautiful girl”.

“We are devastated by the tragic and senseless loss of our beautiful girl Veronique,” wrote her family.

“Words cannot describe the pain we feel for all families affected by this tragedy.

“Veronique was a vibrant eleven-year-old girl, full of life, love and maturity that went well beyond her young years.

“Veronique has given us all such joy and will be remembered forever. Veronique will always remain in our hearts. “

The 11-year-old was at Santa Sabina College in 6. On Facebook, the school announced that it would hold a memorial service in her honor.

Mr. Davidson was arrested after receiving a positive result for the roadside breath test and is said to have recorded a blood alcohol level of 0.15.

He has been charged with 20 crimes, including four homicides, dangerous death and grievous driving, negligent driving, and drunk driving.

His case was heard before the Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday.

He did not appear in court and did not request bail that was officially refused by magistrate John McIntosh.

Mr. Davidson is expected to return to the Parramatta District Court on April 2.

