advertisement

Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court John Roberts will preside over the Senate during the impeachment trial.

9 & 10 News broadcast the swearing in live at the top of the 9 & 10 News home page and Facebook page.

advertisement

The 100 senators were also sworn in as jurors.

This is all part of the preliminary phase, which is now underway.

The House prosecution team, called those responsible for the indictment, officially presented the charges to the United States Senate on Thursday.

It was after the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, had the articles delivered on Wednesday, ending the deadlock of four weeks’ dismissal.

But new developments could complicate the upcoming Senate trial.

The charges against President Donald Trump stem from allegations that he used military aid as leverage for Ukraine to investigate a political rival.

On Thursday, the Government Accountability Office issued a court ruling declaring that the withholding of these funds violated the law.

So much has happened in the past 24 hours with the removal of President Trump.

We will detail everything for you, including a full report on the rest of the process and a local perspective, later on 9 & 10 News at 5 and 6.

advertisement