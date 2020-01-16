advertisement

The grieving family of Aberdeen’s great-grandmother praised the “heavy grief” inflicted on the truck driver who crushed her.

Gerald Clark was convicted of causing the death of Mary Allan, known as Molly, by carelessly driving a heavyweight on King Street in September 2018.

He was convicted after a trial in November and was warned at the time that he was in danger of being imprisoned.

advertisement

After hearing that he “now accepts his guilt” and “collapsed” when asked about the incident, Sheriff Graeme Napier saved him a jail sentence.

Rather, the 65-year-old Dundee was ordered to do 300 hours of unpaid work, apply a curfew for six months, and ban driving for four years.

Ms. Allan’s family in court yesterday welcomed the sheriff’s decision.

Her son Ian Allan said, “This is a harsh sentence – probably better than a three month prison sentence.

“It is appropriate, and we already knew that he was unlikely to be imprisoned.

“We are just happy that it is all over now.”

His sister had previously criticized Clark for showing an apparent lack of remorse, but the court learned that a report by social workers revealed that he was now responsible for the death of the 83-year-old man.

“He has shown no remorse,” says OAP girl after Dundee truck driver found guilty of causing death

Ms. Allan was instantly killed in the collision, after Clark blocked a crosswalk near the roundabout with St Machar Drive with his heavyweight.

He did not notice a red light, did not check his mirrors, and struck the pensioner as she crossed the road in front of the truck.

Clark, from Taits Lane, admitted that he had not seen her during police questioning at the time.

His lawyer Chris Fyffe said, “He now fully accepts his guilt.

“Social workers noted that Mr. Clark had great difficulty talking about what had happened without breaking down.

“He was advised to seek professional help in this regard.”

Sheriff Napier said, “The court should only impose prison terms if there is no other alternative. The prison is reserved for the most serious cases. “

Clark declined to comment when leaving the court.

Dundee truck driver accused of killing woman at crossing says she “got into this situation”, says court

Dundee truck driver accused of killing 83-year-old retiree at crosswalk

advertisement