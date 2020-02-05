advertisement

Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now.

Oaks Christian held a National Signing Day celebration early Wednesday morning, when 32 athletes signed their letter of intent to the college of their choice. Most of every local school.

advertisement

Benitez Victor (Air Force), Bryce Farrell (Stanford), Titus Ludy (Dakota Wesleyan), Charlie Newman (University of Chicago), Ty Shamblin (USC), Jameson Wang (Air Force), Patrick Roberg (Cal Poly) and Mister Williams (Colorado) were the football signatories.

Conner Kershaw (LMU), Brandon Madrigal (Colombia), Charles Masino (Pepperdine), Brandon Menzel (Chapman) and Joseph Quartararo (Hardin-Simmons University) signed for baseball.

#NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/2kkA394mwp

– OaksChristianSchool (@OaksChristian) February 5, 2020

Softball coach Pete Ackermann was delighted to move from Ashleigh Adkins (Claremont), Isabela Jimenez (Tufts), Madison Mok (Williams) and Madison Rainone (Hamilton College).

Ethan Jones (Bucknell), Michael Minera (LMU), Naone Alika (Cal-Berkeley) and Andrew Outcalt (Pepperdine) have signed for the men’s water polo.

The boys’ soccer team had three signatories: Christiano daMotta (Gordon College), Luke Lingo (Chatham University) and Alexander Lippiatt (Case Western Reserve University).

Golfers Blake McGovern (UC Santa Barbara) and Charlie Shumway (Chapman) will be looking for fairways on the next level. Sara Beaver (Cal Lutheran) and Ella LaBrie (Chapman) play women’s football.

#OCS senior Taylor Donaldson chose @nmsu to continue her education and join her # basketball team! #lionpride #nextlevel #college #NationalSigningDay @ taylorgabriell7 pic.twitter.com/Dun88OQnX0

– OaksChristianSchool (@OaksChristian) February 5, 2020

Alexis Byrne signed with Azusa Pacific for acrobatics and tumbling. Tyler Donaldson signed for women’s basketball in the state of New Mexico. Noah Gampel signed with Cal-Berkeley to play men’s tennis there, and Hannah Wilson will run in Stanford athletics.

More signatures from the area will follow …

advertisement