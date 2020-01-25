advertisement

Preparations for the Burns Night celebrations have led to a surge in demand for Montrose farmers, Stirling Potatoes Ltd, which supplies 91 Aldi stores across Scotland with Maris Piper tattoos.

The Upper Dysart business has been the main supplier of potatoes to the supermarket in Scotland for four years and last year the family business run by Andrew, his wife Anita and children Jessica, Alexander, Hannah and James has supplied more than one million 2.5 kg sacks of potatoes. at Aldi, the equivalent of over 3,000 tonnes.

Stirling Potatoes Ltd also supplies Aldi with a range of products including freshly made soup sachets, carrot sticks, diced carrots and turnips and baked potatoes.

advertisement

Aldi Scotland group purchasing manager Graham Nicolson said he was “delighted” to present the Montrose potatoes.

He added: “Having had a close working relationship with the company for the past five years has ensured that our Scottish stores are continuously stocked with the highest quality products.”

advertisement