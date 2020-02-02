advertisement

Shubman Gill gave the Indian side a good reason to keep him in the test squad on Sunday, and in the first unofficial test at Hagley Oval scored an undefeated double century here for India A against New Zealand A.

Gill’s unbeaten 204 (279b, 22×4, 4×6) and centuries of Priyank Panchal (115, 164b) and Hanuma Vihari (100, 113b) helped the Indians get a much better punch performance in their second dig after being tame surrendered first. The batsmen dominated the fourth day and steered their team to 448 for 3 in the draw.

It was a one-sided show; India A scored 321 runs for losing just one wicket from Panchal. After Panchal’s diminutive, Gill and Vihari, the middle-degree batsman, shared an unbeaten partnership for the fourth wicket.

An unforgettable trip

Mayank Agarwal, who will compete with Rohit Sharma in the two-test series against New Zealand against Rohit Sharma, had an unforgettable game outing when he went duck hunting in both innings.

After a nice double century, Gill will likely keep his place on the test team. The 20-year-old was also in the squad in the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh, but did not get a game. However, he will likely warm the bank in the upcoming series of tests, with India having a balanced opening pair.

The test group will be announced shortly. The first test of the two-game series begins on February 21 in Wellington.

The second unofficial test between New Zealand A and India A will take place on Friday February 7th at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln.

Short scores

India A 216 (Shubman Gill 83, Hanuma Vihari 51, Michael Rae 4 for 54) and 448 for 3 (Shubman Gill 204 n.o., Priyank Panchal 115, Hanuma Vihari 100) followed New Zealand A 562 for 7 dec. (Dane Cleaver 196, Mark Chapman 114, Will Young 54).

