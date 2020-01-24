advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sportstars live coverage of the first T20 duel between India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland.

TOSS: India wins the throw and chooses a bowl.

Teams:

India (Play XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul (w), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand (Plays XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert (w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett

The struggles between India and New Zealand have always been intense. The semi-final of the 2019 World Cricket Championship was the youngest in the mix. The kiwis are calm in the field, but very competitive. At home, like Australia, they will try to start preparing for the ICC World T20 with a triumph in the T20I series with five games against India.

Before the first T20I in Auckland on Friday, Here’s a look in the numbers so far.

