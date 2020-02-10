advertisement

India would expect its top order to fire to avoid a series of whitewashes when it encounters a high-flying New Zealand on Tuesday at the third and final One-Day International.

Despite the absence of skipper Kane Williamson due to a shoulder injury, the host shrugged at the ODI series debacle.

New Zealand, however, will have Williamson’s experience and leadership for the last game as he passed the fitness test.

The main difference between the two sides was the top order effect.

With Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan injured out, Virat Kohli, who scored big goals later, and KL Rahul, who later hit in sequence, India’s traditional ODI strength was neutralized without New Zealand doing any hard work had to.

Openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal only temporarily showed brilliant moments and didn’t repeat the kind of starts the Indians got used to from the start.

The absence of Rohit was a major factor in India’s defeat in this series. The opener has had an average of 57.30 in ODI cricket for the past 12 months, which has had a huge impact on Indian fate in this format.

In this light, the burden of the championship runs in this series was placed directly on Kohli. With 66 runs in two innings, he never got through and the rest never came to the occasion.

All of this led to a reversal of luck on the limited route of this tour since India had arrived here on the mountain. Maunganui led the T20I series 4-0 a week ago. It continued to dribble the black caps 5-0, but is now in the same position on the same floor.

It’s also a reversal of the results of Men in Blue’s last visit here in 2019, when it won the ODI series 4-1, but lost the T20I series 2-1.

India’s previous defeat in the ODI series in New Zealand was 4: 1 in 2014. Shreyas Iyer has mirrored Ross Taylor’s rich form in Hamilton and Auckland with hundreds of centuries. But Iyer lacked the finishing touches compared to Taylor’s experience. He couldn’t get through India’s chase in Auckland as well as the older kiwi batsman in Hamilton.

India could also try to experiment a little before the test series.

Rahul, Shaw, Iyer, Kedar Jadhav and Yuzvendra Chahal did not take part in the voluntary training on Monday.

Kohli was the first in the nets, both against the pace and against the spin. Manish Pandey was in the nets next to him while Rishabh Pant had a long session again.

Pant hasn’t played cricket since a concussion against Australia. If India goes according to routine, there is a risk that it will miss the white ball cricket completely on this tour.

In the bowling department, all pacers except Mohammed Shami were present for training.

New Zealand have added leg spinner Ish Sodhi and Pacer Blair Tickner to the squad for this game. Sodhi played at the first ODI in Hamilton and played Kohli with a kiss.

They belonged to the New Zealand A-team, which denied an unofficial test against India A, but did not take part in the fourth day of the trial. Tim Southee (stomach bug), Mitchell Santner (stomach bug) and Scott Kuggeleijn (virus fever) hope to recover in time for the third ODI.

squad:

India: Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Sainrah.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner.

Game starts at: 7:30 a.m.

