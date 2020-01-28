advertisement

Relentless India is expected to celebrate its first win in the T20 International series in New Zealand, and only a special comeback by the struggling host in the third game here on Wednesday can delay the inevitable.

India won the two T20 international matches in Auckland by six or seven goals and scored 2-0 in the series with five games.

A third win in a row at Seddon Park is the first win in the T20I series on New Zealand soil that it had never before done twice. India lost 0-2 under MS S. Dhoni in 2008/09, and went down 1-2 last year.

Overall, this Indian team has seen an upward trend and has been unbeaten in five T20 series since the 2019 ODI World Championship, including those against black caps. The only competition it didn’t win was against South Africa when the three-game series ended 1-1 after one of the games was washed out.

However, the current winning form in T20 cricket does not significantly change the ICC ranking. India is currently fifth in the T20I rankings and has to win the remaining three games – this series 5-0 – to move up to fourth place.

New Zealand is currently in sixth place. Pakistan, Australia, England and South Africa are in this order in the ranking.

The biggest worry right now is that the T20 World Championship will be held in Australia later this year. In this regard, however, team leadership is confident that different pieces of the puzzle will fit together at the right time.

This has been reinforced in particular by the appearances of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in the past few months, especially on the previous tour.

In this respect, no changes are to be expected in the Indian line-up for the third T20. On Tuesday there was an optional training session with skipper Virat Kohli, K.L. Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, who are missing in action.

The support team worked closely with the players who had no chance of joining the series. Ravi Shastri paid close attention to Washington Sundar while striking coach Vikram Rathour was busy with Rishabh Pant. Both are expected to sit outside again on Wednesday.

There is a possibility of changing the Indian occupation. Kuldeep Yadav did not play the first two games in Auckland, and that could have been more motivated by the size of the floor than anything else.

Chahal offers better control and his wrist spin moves away from most right-handers in the black caps line-up, i.e. against the swing arch.

Yadav is a little more adventurous in his flight and the angle he turns to the right could have been easy to feed on the short borders of Eden Park.

It remains to be seen whether Yadav will get into a fight again in normal-sized Seddon Park. In addition, there is little chance that Chahal-Yadav will play together, a move that India has been afraid of since the ODI World Cup.

From a New Zealand perspective, this is Colin de Grandhomme’s last chance to make an impression. The all-rounder will be replaced by batsman Tom Bruce for the last two T20Is.

Grandhomme has only played as a batsman in this series and scored 0 and 3 points in the first two games.

New Zealand isn’t too worried about its bowling achievements in this series, although in the first two games India made it relatively easy to lower the total. The main concern is the fight with Indian bowling, especially Jasprit Bumrah, who has regained much of his rhythm before the injury.

In both games, it could not get him off either at the beginning or during the deaths. India, for its part, mixed things up well in the second T20 and held Bumrah back in the power game until a later date.

New Zealand had a bad run at Eden Park late at night, but it benefits from its record at Seddon Park. It has won seven out of nine T20Is played here and hopes to keep India from taking an unassailable lead on the series.

The game starts at 12:20 p.m. IST.

Teams (of)

India: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (Capt.), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (Week), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

