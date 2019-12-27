advertisement

NEW YORK – Five possible anti-Semitic incidents took place in New York this week, all during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

The first incident happened Monday morning, when a 65-year-old man told the police that he was beaten and kicked by another man who, according to New York police, shouted “F *** you, Jew”. The incident occurred about two blocks away from the Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan.

A suspect, Steven Jorge, 28, has been arrested for the incident. It was not immediately clear whether he has a lawyer.

The police received a second call on Monday at 8:40 PM. about an attack in Brooklyn.

When officers arrived, a 67-year-old man told them that a group of teenagers would have approached his 6-year-old son and another 7-year-old boy from behind and beaten them in the lobby of a residential building.

The teenagers ran away and the victims were treated on site for minor injuries.

Two incidents were reported on Tuesday, one at 1:40 am and the other at 5:12 pm, both in Brooklyn.

The early morning incident occurred on 332 Kingston Avenue. A group of unidentified individuals reportedly shouted anti-Semitic blot on a 25-year-old man as he walked down the street, he told the police. One of the individuals threw his drink at him, he said.

The victim was not injured, but the individuals fled the scene.

Tuesday’s second incident occurred at 1454 Union Street, where a 56-year-old man claimed he was walking when a group of people approached him and one of them hit him.

Then, on Thursday, the police accused a woman of mistreatment as a hate crime after allegedly attacking a Jewish woman for her 3-year-old child.

Ayana Logan, 42, is accused of using her bag to slap the victim – a 34-year-old woman -, NYPD spokesperson Lieutenant Thomas Antonetti told CNN. Logan has been accused of mistreatment as a hate crime, acting in a way that is harmful to a child under the age of 17, criminal possession of a weapon, and intimidation.

The Hate Crime Task Force of the NYPD investigates the incidents.

“Terrible,” says Mayor de Blasio

In connection The first four incidents called New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Wednesday evening to New Yorkers to confront anti-Semitism.

“The despicable crimes against our Jewish community in the last 24 hours are an attack on ALL New Yorkers,” tweeted the mayor. “The NYPD is actively investigating all of them and will bring the perpetrators to justice.”

The New York government Andrew Cuomo also issued a statement on Wednesday for the Brooklyn incident reports, in which he said he was “disgusted” by the alleged attack in Manhattan. He also promised to provide state police assistance to the NYPD in the investigation.

“This horrific and cowardly act of anti-Semitism is repugnant to our values, and it is even more despicable that it took place during the holidays,” Cuomo said in the statement.

Anti-Semitic incidents are the most common hate crimes in the city

Dov Hikind, a former assembly of the state of New York and the founder of Americans against anti-Semitism, has criticized how the Blasio has responded to anti-Semitic attacks in the city.

“I spoke to the mayor. He does not know what to do,” Hikind said. “We have submitted a plan to the mayor. Anti-Semitism is not being tackled at this time. “You condemn, you continue, you condemn the next.” I wanted the mayor to declare a state of emergency because of these hate crimes. “

CNN has contacted the Blasio office for comments.

There have been 166 anti-Semitic incidents from January to September this year, the NYPD reported.

The majority of these crimes do not involve attack, but acts of vandalism, such as graffiti or swastikas, scribbled in places like synagogues, said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea in September, when he was head of the detectives department.

But anti-Semitic incidents are the most common hate crimes reported in the city. They make up more than half – 53.7% – of all reported hate crimes, according to NYPD Crime Statistics.

The NYPD said arrests related to hate crimes have also increased compared to the same period last year.

