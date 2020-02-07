advertisement

The Fashion Week officially started in New York and this season looks very different from everything that was before. There are a few important things to expect: exciting collections from aspiring designers that everyone will talk about; A flood of images on your Instagram feed of editors, influencers, buyers, etc. (you can filter as you like) and, if you’re in New York, crowded crosswalks with street style photographers around Spring Studios in Tribeca.

While the calendar – well, calendar – seems a little more sparse than this past seasons for this NYFW, there is still a lot to consider in the next few days. Here is a guide for lay people so you don’t miss it.

When is Fashion Week?

The short answer is: it depends who you ask. According to the IMG calendar, presentations and shows started last Tuesday, February 4, while the CFDA calendar said NYFW started on Friday. Meanwhile, Tom Ford, the recently appointed CFDA chairman, will be holding his own NYFW show further west this year. He is hosting a runway show in Los Angeles on the evening of February 7, two days before the Academy Awards.

Like the livestream

The answer is obvious: YouTube. With the launch of YouTube’s fashion site in New York in September last year, the hub will be the goal to watch models walk the runways. Tune in on Friday as the Los Angeles Tom Ford live streams continue over the weekend and the following week with participants such as Brandon Maxwell, Tory Burch, Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta and Marc Jacobs. YouTube continues to offer real-time access to Fashion Week events in London, Milan and Paris. Click here to see.

Who shows?

NYFW is synonymous with several American cult designers who always have a great spectacle. This season, Michael Kors, Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta, Proenza Schouler, Tory Burch and Marc Jacobs are on the program, whose show will be on view all week. However, some exciting young talent should not be missing, including Christopher John Rogers, Area, Khaite, Jonathan Cohen and Collina Strada. Rodarte and his fantastic designs are also returning to NYFW for the first time in over a year.

Who skips?

As mentioned earlier, this year’s NYFW calendar looks a little less hectic due to the large number of designers who opted to opt out. Tommy Hilfiger and Jeremy Scott have decided to present their new collections in London and Paris, respectively. Pyer Moss and Ralph Lauren will simply not be participating this season. Telfar is not on the calendar. Batsheva. Even Tanya Taylor went an unconventional path and produced a series of comedy videos for Fall 20 instead of a traditional NYFW presentation. It is enough to ask someone what the future seasons of NYFW will look like.

