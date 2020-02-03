advertisement

As part of this week’s FN cover story about the launch of Coach’s CitySole sneaker, creative director Stuart Vevers sat down with FN to talk about taking risks, the power of New York Fashion Week and attracting Billy Porter.

HOW NYFW HELPED TO PROMOTE THE DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION TALK:

“It’s really powerful and something New York was at the forefront. We celebrated diversity in a way that didn’t exist anywhere else. You can be proud of that. I’m proud of it – we did a lot with Coach. It gives people a platform. “

advertisement

Billy Porter on the red carpet of the 2020 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with custom trainer boots.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

DRESS BILLY PORTER:

“I love” Pose “, it’s an amazing show and the best connection we make with celebrities is authentic. I think it’s great that he breaks convention and crosses borders. I personally love doing that. It has some people are surprised that we took risks. “

BE TRUE:

“The most important thing is to follow your instinct and fight for the things you believe in – and stay true to your obsessions. You have to feel passion. I am a big Disney fan. For this reason, it is always included in my collections. It’s an interesting creative challenge where two symbols come together. Before I returned to the UK for Christmas, I spent two days in Disney World. “

REVIEW WITH A LOOK AHEAD:

“When I got there, I did some research, dug deep and used the archive as a touchstone, but I felt that it was a moment to push ahead and look into the future. I have generally worked for brands that have a strong legacy. You know what is authentic. “

WHERE IT WILL BE 2030:

“My honest answer is that I have no idea. I am not someone who looks too far into the future. What I love about fashion is that it changes constantly. “

A Coach Originals bag on the catwalk at Coach Spring ’20.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

advertisement