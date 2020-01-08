advertisement

“The Irishman” won the “Best Picture” title, but “Parasite” got everyone on their feet.

The New York film Critics Circle honored Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” with the “Best Picture” award, but it was not very difficult to see that “Parasite” was the real king of the ceremony. After Bong Joon Ho and his “Parasite” team (including actor Song Kang-ho) at the Golden Globes weekend in Los Angeles were able to prove their overwhelming popularity is bicoastal in courting the NYFCC Awards. Bong posed for photos with best script winner Quentin Tarantino, mentioned by the Safdie brothers in their speech to the best director (Bong enthusiastically gave them a thumbs up from his dining table) and received the first big standing ovation of the ceremony, while he won the Best Foreign Language Film Award for “Parasite” (Ben Stiller presented the award to Bong, joking that dominance over the “Parasite’s” awards would extend to the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards).

“I like it to be recognized as the best foreign language film for overcoming language barriers,” said Bong, referring to the film with gross proceeds of over $ 100 million worldwide. Bong said it was surreal to receive an award from Martin Scorsese at the NYFCC, as he still remembers that Scorsese won the 1991 NYFCC Best Film and Best Director awards with “Goodfellas”. Bong was also enthusiastic about Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci and delivered one of the comedic highlights of the ceremony, quoting the famous scene “Did you fuck my wife?” From “Raging Bull”. Bong even called Tao Downtown because it was the first night of this long awards season. He had to eat Asian food. The more bong is placed in front of a microphone in front of the Oscars, the more fans it wins.

Pesci’s attendance at the NYFCC Awards was a rare appearance by the 76-year-old retired actor to join Scorsese for “The Irishman”. The actor received a massive standing ovation when he went on stage to receive bongs for the best supporting actor award. Pesci brought Scorsese and De Niro onto the podium for support.

“I asked Martin and Bob to think about me because I’m really terrible with this stuff,” said Pesci of accepting awards. “I’m not doing it right. Everyone who works on these films knows that you can’t make it on your own. You want to talk about real support? I had Bob. I had a beautiful script and was there. And about the whole thing To top it off, Marty told me all there was to do and asked him to help me accept this award. ”

Pesci passed the baton to Scorsese and De Niro as he searched for more words to express his gratitude. “He says thank you,” added De Niro with a laugh. Pesci is generally expected to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor and honorarium for the season.

Tarantino recovered after some moviegoers had a bad taste after a polarizing speech from Golden Globes (IndieWire’s Anne Thompson wrote that the only weakness in this season of awards for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” was Tarantino’s “I Have Nobody Who.” that can “is thank you but me ‘arrogance). It helped the NYFCC win Tarantino’s Hollywood star and, recently, Golden Globe winner Brad Pitt to award him the best screenplay award.

“(Tarantino) is the only one who needs cocaine to stop talking,” said Pitt about his director, with whom he first worked on “Inglourious Basterds”. He calls his pen an antenna for God. Do you know when you’re in public and get your ass off and drive home to wish what you could say better? Tarantino’s characters don’t suffer. The way he writes has music. I call it Iambic Quent-Ameter. “

Tarantino’s acceptance speech was dedicated to his relationship with film critics, which was appropriate given the nature of the ceremony. The director revealed that the only film review he has ever cut out and saved is the headline of Andrew Sarris’ “Kill Bill” review (“Tarantino Minces Matrix says Andrew Sarris”), which remains on Tarantino’s fridge to this day. Tarantino said he doesn’t read rotten tomatoes, but does get a stack of newspaper reviews that he goes through for every film. The filmmaker laughed a lot because he called one of his toughest critics, NYFCC member Peter Rainer.

“Peter Rainer, author of the Christian Science Monitor, you have never given me a positive rating in 30 years,” said Tarantino. “So you don’t feel guilty, but I read you every weekend when you wrote for the Herald Examiner in Los Angeles. From 15 years old! I not only read you, but also the Herald Examiner reviews in my damn office. I still have your “Raging Bull” review! I’m just saying. “

Tarantino also welcomed Pauline Kael, whom he calls “the woman”, who articulated my cinematic aesthetics in a way no one had before. Kael was a member of the NYFCC and alongside Sarris Tarantino’s most popular film critic of all time.

“You need a great critic to align your aesthetics so that you can describe it. I remember that the review (Pauline) wrote that this was Godard’s “Band of Outsiders,” said Tarantino. “She wrote that the film was like a couple of crazy French people reading an American crime novel from a poetry perspective that they read between the lines. When I read this review, I said, “Holy shit, that’s what I want to do. That’s all I want to do. This is my aesthetic, which is broken down into a piece of paper for fortune cookies. I want to achieve that in this world. “

Tarantino wasn’t the only one who admitted to paying attention to film critics. Best Supporting Actress Laura Dern (both for “Marriage Story” and “Little Women”) and co-winner of Best Director, Josh Safdie, said they always read their reviews, for better and for worse. Dern said positive reviews early in her career confirmed her decision to follow in her parents’ footsteps and become an actress. Safdie had a more traumatic critique experience early on, after a critic said he would rather be run over and killed by a train than watching a Safdie movie.

Other highlights of the NYFCC Awards were the winner of the best actor, Antonio Banderas, who remains a dark horse in the Oscar race despite worldwide recognition, and the Cannes Prize for his performance in “Pain and Glory”. Banderas appeared on “A Chorus Line”. in Spain, which makes it difficult for him to act as aggressively as competitors like Adam Driver and Joaquin Phoenix. Banderas, who traveled to Spain in the morning, convinced the audience with the fact that he was honest: “I’m tired of campaigning,” he said. “I am not a politician. I am an actor! “

Other NYFCC winners included best actress Lupita Nyong’o for “Us”, best debut award winner Mati Diop for “Atlantics”, and Honeyland duo Tamara Kotevska and Ljubo Stefanov for best documentary. Click here to see all 2019 NYFCC winners.

