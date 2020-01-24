advertisement

NWSC Boss Silver Mugisha has a recent function (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – Auditor General John Muwanga has named the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) as the most profitable government entity in Uganda.

The details are highlighted in the December 2019 audit report that was recently delivered to President Rebecca Kadaga and previously tabled in Parliament.

Muwanga noted that eighteen of the 26 SOEs analyzed made profits during the year under review, the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) posting profits from Shs85. 7 billion, Shs64.6 billion and Shs45.5 billion respectively.

Compared to the previous year, 13 companies reported improved performance (increased profits or decreased losses), with the Uganda Electricity Generation Company, Uganda Property Holding and the Civil Aviation Authority increasing more than 300%.

The report also noted that return on assets (ROA), which indicates the percentage of return on a company’s assets, generates revenue and measures the effectiveness of management in using the company’s assets to generate profits. .

Audits indicate that NEC Tractor Hire Scheme Limited, NEC Construction Works & Engineering Limited and Pride Micro Finance consistently performed impressively with returns on assets of 40.5%, 9.5% and 5.7%, respectively.

The majority of companies are suboptimal and inefficient in the use of their assets. The worst performers were NEC Tractor Project, Uganda Development Corporation and Kilembe Mines Limited.

