Dr. Silver Mugisha inducted into African Leadership CEO Hall of Fame (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – The International Advisory Board of African Leadership Magazine, a publication of African Leadership (UK) Limited, has deservedly selected NWSC MD Dr Eng Silver Mugisha from a shortlist of candidates to be inducted into HALL OF FAME 2020 DU AFRICAN LEADERSHIP CEO.

In the same vein, ing. Mugisha was also nominated to receive the African Public Service Excellence Award and will be featured in the February 2020 edition of the magazine African Leadership.

These honors should be awarded to him on February 28, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa, alongside the person of the year awards from the magazine African Leadership.

African Leadership (UK) Limited is a diverse group of professionals engaged in building the Africa of the future by developing an ecosystem of tailor-made solutions, creating connection platforms and generating value for stakeholders and partners. on the African continent.

The company is also a world leader in promoting African excellence, achievements and opportunities with a range of stakeholders internationally.

Last year, the council of the African Water Association (AFWA) elected Eng Silver Mugisha president of the African Water Association

