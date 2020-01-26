advertisement

The National Cooperation for Water and Sanitation has launched a massive campaign to boost water supply in the city center and surrounding communities (PHOTO / PML Daily).

KAMPALA – NWSC Kampala’s water management team embarked on a project to stabilize the water levels in the bulk water reservoirs of Muyenga and then increase the water supply in some parts of the city facing supply problems during this dry season.

The project involves laying new steel transmission lines between the reservoirs, reconfiguring the system at the Rubaga- Muyenga water reservoirs and associated water distribution facilities along the network.

Once completed, the intervention will allow operational flexibility and a better supply situation during the dry season

Progress

• The excavation work in the reservoirs has started and is almost complete.

• Pipe laying work has started and will end tomorrow. • The interconnection and mounting of the devices and the anchoring will start tomorrow, going through the night.

• The test for the new intervention will take place on Tuesday.

Kampala’s general manager of water, engineer Mahmood Lutaaya, assured city residents that the company is working tirelessly to stabilize the city’s water supply.

“We know a great deal for service during this dry season. While we produce 240 million liters of water per day, the current demand for water during this peak season is around 330 million liters per day.

Some customers in Buwaate, Nansana and surrounding areas, Kyengera, Gayaza, Kanyanya, Namasuba, Rubaga and Mutungo are experiencing water supply problems.

We are working on a number of interventions to fill supply gaps and better serve our customers.

Plan ahead

Moses Bigabwa, senior director of water supply at Kampala Water, said the company is working on a new water distribution plant in Katosi, which is nearing completion.

The combined production of water from Katosi and Ggaba will meet the demand for city water services until 2040.

“Kampala is no longer on the 7 hills that we knew. Currently, the Kampala network serves customers up to Wakiso, Namamawojolo, Mukono, among others in the periphery of the network. We are working on a number of interventions to respond very quickly to supply issues in certain parts of the city, ”he said.

