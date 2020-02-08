advertisement

Jordan Nwora scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds, leading No. 5 Louisville to an 80-73 victory over visiting Virginia in the Atlantic Coast Conference action on Saturday afternoon.

Steven Enoch and Malik Williams each added 13 points for the Cardinals (21-3, 12-1 ACC), who won their 10th straight game and improved to 14-1 at home this season.

Tomas Woldetensae scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Cavaliers (15-7, 7-5), who had a three-game winning streak. Kihei Clark added 23 points and seven assists with a game-high.

Nwora, a top contender for ACC Player of the Year honors, made 7 of 14 shots off the field (4 of 8 from 3-point range) and converted all four of his free throws.

The Cardinals defeated Virginia for the first time since March 7, 2015, ending a string of nine straight losses to the Cavaliers. Virginia fell to 3-4 on the road.

The Cavaliers entered the nation’s best defense, allowing just 50.4 points per game. But they almost gave up that much in the first half.

Louisville fired an incredible 60.0 percent in the first half, including 8 of 15 from the 3-point range, to take a 44-30 lead at the break.

Virginia, which shot 52.0 percent, led just 27 seconds in the first half – at 4-3 after a Clark lineup.

Nwora led all scorers in the first half with 15 while Clark had 10.

In the second half, UVA improved its defense, continued to make shots and cut its deficit to 66-65 on the Woldetensae 3 pointer with 4:29 left.

Another 3-goalie from the Woldetensae tied the score at 68-68 with 3:38 left. After a technical foul on Louisville coach Chris Mack, Virginia took the first half of the second half 13 seconds later on two free throws by Clark.

But Louisville responded with a 6-0 score to keep the Cavaliers away.

For the game, Louisville shot 51.0 percent, including 40.9 percent (9 of 22) from deep. Virginia shot 53.1 percent, including 11 of 22 from behind the arc.

