Nursing home staff did not notify doctors of a resident who was “very sleepy” after a fall, and another resident’s pain was “unnecessarily prolonged” in a Wigston nursing home, according to a report.

A resident of Conifer Lodge Residential Home has been described as “sleepy” or “very sleepy” for two days after a fall, but house staff did not alert health professionals or seek advice despite the fact that the resident potentially suffered from a severe head. injury.

Another person’s pain was “unnecessarily prolonged” when staff did not tell a general practitioner that they were experiencing pain after a fall. Health inspectors told staff to call the doctor when the person told them they were in pain for four days. As a result, additional pain relief was prescribed.

Conifer Lodge Residential House

The defects were discovered when Care Quality Commission inspectors visited the home.

The team found the nursing home, which cares for 17 seniors, inadequate after a three-day visit in November 2019.

Chris Kemp, on behalf of Conifer Lodge Limited, said: “Conifer Lodge has had a good reputation over the years and the house recognizes that on the day of the inspection, there were some breaches of resident safety and management of the house was visible.

“However, from day one changes have been made and all staff and management have worked very hard to ensure that the home is safe, that residents are protected from damage and that the good reputation of Conifer Lodge is restored. “

The inspectors noted that two serious incidents had not been reported to the CQC in accordance with the procedure. One person received medication for four days against the advice of a doctor, and a resident fell and was injured in the head.

Overall score – Insufficient

Is this service safe? Inadequate

Is this service effective? Needs improvement

Is this service attentive? Needs improvement

Is this service responsive? Needs improvement

Is this service well managed? Inadequate

Inspection dates: 6.7 and 8 November 2019.

Report published January 14, 2020.

Other concerns raised by CQC staff in a recently published inspection report included 14 people at risk of infection because they had not been referred for nail treatment in a year, care plans did not ” were out of date and did not reflect the needs of the people and people had no choice of meals.

They also found that the dining room at Aylestone Lane home did not have enough seating for all residents.

Recommendations made during previous inspections had been ignored. The inspectors found that some of the radiator cabinets and covers were not attached. One room did not have a radiator cover and two did not have window restrictors installed. The inspectors said that “it put people in danger of knocking over furniture, scalding and falling from a height.”

Lunch at home

People had unlimited access to areas they shouldn’t have, including an electrical closet and disused toilets that were unlocked and contained an old bed.

The premises had not been subject to a fire risk assessment for four years. The CQC immediately requested one.

The inspectors said that “people are not always protected from the risk of infection”, the team found a used hairbrush in a hallway and toilets that “required cleaning”. The shower heads had not been descaled and a drain in a bathroom was rusting. Cleaning records were requested but not provided.

What CQC inspectors found

Residents congratulated staff and inspectors said they witnessed “kind and compassionate care.”

One social worker told inspectors, “I treat people like I do my parents,” but another said, “I think most of the staff really take care of people while some are only there for the job.” ‘money”.

.

