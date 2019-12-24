advertisement

A woman was accused of assault after an occupant of a nursing home in Eastern Beaches was reportedly tied to a chair.

Yesterday morning, officers from the Eastern Beaches Police Command were called to the Anzac Parade facility in Little Bay after a 73-year-old woman reported being tied to a chair while showering Monday.

The woman informed the police that a plastic bag was used to tie her left leg to a chair, causing severe bruising and pain.

A 67-year-old woman – a home nursing assistant – was arrested at around 4:00 p.m. yesterday and taken to the Maroubra Police Station, where she was charged with assault.

The woman was granted a conditional bail to appear before the Waverley District Court on Thursday, January 9, next year.

In the name of the injured woman, an order for violence was issued. The assistant was rejected by her employer.

