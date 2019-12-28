advertisement

CALGARI – A new wave of cold water will hit Canada’s very soft oil industry, but whether it’s going to be a perfect storm or a temptation in a tea with it is yet to be seen.

Stronger rules of pollution by the International Maritime Organization are set to take effect 1. January. The new guidelines, called IMO 2020, will limit the ship’s “bunker” sulfur content to only 0.5 percent, down from the current 3.5 percent.

The deadline has been in place for years, but the change is expected to support heavy oil prices that contain high levels of sulfur, such as crude bitumen from Alberta oils. Bitumen accounts for about half of Canada’s 4.6 million barrels per day of crude oil production.

The drop in the bitumen mix mixed with raw bitumen prices against the North American standard West Texas Intermediate could almost double in January, said Alan Gelder, vice president, refining, for Wood Mackenzie Consulting.

“In October, we got the WTI-WCS margin of about US $ 16 a barrel. And we have to expand it to the top $ 20 in January,” he said in a recent interview from London.

He added that the differential should moderate to about US $ 23 or US $ 24 by mid-2020.

The price difference between WTI and WCS is a closely watched figure because it dictates oil benefits and royalties paid to the provincial government. When the differential expanded to US $ 52 a barrel at the end of 2018, a development blamed for pipeline capacity failing to keep up with rising oil prices, the Alberta government introduced production restrictions in a successful bid to narrowing the spread. Production limits have since been lowered, but not canceled.

Tight Capital analyst Phil Skolnick says there is little evidence of a sharp rise in the prices of WCS differentials for crude oil trading in early December.

The impact of the new pollution rules is being mitigated by disruptions in the flow of competing heavy oil from Venezuela and Mexico to the US, as well as new petrochemical projects in Asia that require heavy oil as raw material, he said.

“Canada is benefiting because of Venezuela, Mexico. With this, combined with the attraction of these new petrochemical plants consuming medium to heavy oil, it is helping to offset the risks of IMO 2020, “Skolnick said.

Companies owning refineries or oil refiners are expected to benefit as new standards will increase demand for low-sulfur refined fuels.

On the investor’s final day, Calgary-based Imperial Oil Ltd chief financial officer Dan Lyons said it will offer four options to marine fuel customers at its Vancouver terminal – 3.5 percent sulfur, 0.5 percent, 0, 1 percent and mixtures made for order.

An expansion on its Lloydminster Upgrade on the Alberta-Saskatchewan border will help Husky Energy Inc. Calgary-based to benefit from IMO 2020 as its diesel production will jump to 10,000 bpd from 6,000 bpd, said spokesman Kim Guttormson.

The company also produces oil at its Lima refinery in Ohio, which has been reconfigured to use more heavy oil.

St. John-based Irving Oil produces VLSFO (very low sulfur fuel oil) and marine gas oil at its Whitegate refinery in Ireland and is offering IMO compliant fuels in New Brunswick through its expanded operations, he said. spokeswoman Candice MacLean in an email. It also offers marine fuel oil in St. John, N.L., and Halifax, she added.

Most of the five million barrels per day of bunker fuel currently burning on the ship is derived from the crude that remains after more valuable fuels such as gasoline and diesel have been removed to a refinery.

After burning, the sulfur in the fuel becomes sulfur oxide, a pollutant that causes respiratory problems and lung disease, as well as acid rain. IMO 2020 is expected to prevent 8.5 million tonnes per year of sulfur oxide from entering the atmosphere.

The IMO began limiting emissions in 2005 and its sulfur limits on bunker fuel have been progressively tightened. Four “emission control zones” in Europe and North America already have a 0.1 percent limit.

About 3.5 million bpd of bunker fuel consumed in 2019 are considered high sulfur oil. That is expected to drop to about 1.3 million bpd in January, according to Wood Mackenzie, as most vessels will switch to alternatives including VLSFO and marine gas oil.

About 15 percent of boats will have added “cleaners” by then to capture sulfur from their fumes and allow them to continue burning high sulfur crude.

Full compliance is not expected on January 1st. Some boats will be allowed to continue burning high sulfur fuels citing safety concerns over switching to new fuel mixtures or because their cleaners have not arrived yet.

Refiners are expected to be able to deliver about 1.4 million bpd VLSFO in 2020, while demand for marine petroleum, a refined petroleum-like product, is expected to jump to around one million bpd in 2020 and gradually increase to about 2.4 million bpd.

The new fuel standard could eventually boost demand for liquefied natural gas, with Wood Mackenzie forecasting 22m tonnes a year of LNG demand from shipping by 2030.

The high cost of switching to LNG means it will likely only be installed on new ships, Gelder said.

Not everyone is satisfied with the highest standards under IMO 2020.

Environmental groups including Stand.earth have called on the cruise and shipping industries to stop using cleaners as they allow the continued burning of high sulfur fuels.

They also call LNG a “false solution” that will not help the industry reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 28, 2019.

Companies in this article: (TSX: IMO, TSX: HSE)

