Students at a Fife university were able to register to vote as they registered, thereby increasing the number of candidates registered before the general election.

Tablets were available at the University of St Andrews while students registered for their courses in September, allowing them to ensure that they were on the voters list at their end-of-term address.

Wendy Chamberlain, who was elected MP for the region in December, praised the efforts of the university and the Fife Council to encourage the student body to ensure that it had the right to vote.

His Liberal Democratic colleague, Councilor Tim Brett, said that the political disengagement of young people in the previous election had damaged democracy.

For the 2019 general election, the turnout was higher in northeast Fife, where only two votes had previously won the SNP seat, by 75.6% compared to 71.3% in 2017.

Last summer, the council provided the university and the student association with registration information and, upon registration, the university asked students for permission to send their contact information to the electoral registration team.

Competitions must also be organized by the association of student associations to see who can register the most people.

The number of registered students is not yet established, but it would have increased significantly.

Liberal Democrat Chamberlain said, “I am delighted that joint efforts have been made to increase student voting in northeast Fife.

“The university’s initiative at its registration event to bring iPads that allow students to register on site is ingenious.

“Each vote is a chance to change and make your voice heard.

“At a time when more and more people see politics as an obstacle rather than an opportunity, it is important to engage young people.”

Councilor Tim Brett, Liberal Democrat Leader on the Fife Council, said: “It is clear that in previous elections the low turnout and political disengagement of young people had been massively detrimental to British democracy, so it is encouraging to see momentum among the board, the university and the students themselves. to register for last year’s general election.

“Although the changes to the electoral system have had an impact on some communities, I am delighted that a collective effort has led to higher participation than in previous years.”

Since 2017, universities have had a legal obligation to encourage voter registration under the Higher Education and Research Act.

