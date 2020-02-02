advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The National University-Nazareth School was on the verge of dropping out after dropping the unfortunate University of the Philippines Integrated School (113-76) on Sunday of UAAP season 82 at the high school boys’ basketball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Center. had decimated in San Juan.

Steve Nash Enriquez and Terrence Fortea led the defending champions, who increased their record by 17 points to 13-0, while Gerry Abadiano added 12 points and six assists.

Great men Carl Tamayo and Kevin Quiambao did their job in the post with 10 points and 18 rebounds each.

“If we could do it, that would be fine, but we always focus on the game we will play next,” said NU head coach Goldwin Monteverde in Filipino.

Jordi Gomez de Liano ended UPIS with 27 points, while Sean Torculas achieved nine sales with 17 points and 22 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Ateneo High School got a spot in the semi-finals after rejecting De La Salle-Zobel (79-52).

Forthsky Padrigao had 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and four steals, while LeBron Lopez added 17 points and had two blocks when the third Blue Eaglets improved to an 8-5 record.

Ranz Uniza led La Salle with 14 points.

Adamson University gained sole ownership of the fourth seed with a University of the East humiliation of 124-68, while the second seed of Far Eastern University-Diliman was held by the University of Santo Tomas (81-73).

The Baby Tamaraws (12-1) still have a chance to get the first seed if they beat the Bullpups by 16 or more points on February 5th.





