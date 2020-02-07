advertisement

Picture: Mark J. Terrill / AP

After gaining height on Highway 101 near Calabasas, California in 1991, the Sikorsky S-76B started a left turn but, according to the NTSB, dropped at 183 mph while still making the turn.

A witness in the mountain bike park where the wreck was found reported a normal-sounding helicopter.

advertisement

But then he saw the plane “emerge from the clouds” and move in a forward but descending trajectory.

“It rolled to the left so that he caught a glimpse of his stomach. He watched it for 1 to 2 seconds before it affected the site, ”the report said.

The helicopter’s engines were found in a burned area, and while parts were destroyed, the visible parts showed that the main and tail rotors were spinning and, according to the preamble, “there were no signs of unforeseen or catastrophic internal failure”.

According to the report, there were indications that the rotor blades hit trees before hitting the ground.

The impact of the crash left a crater in a hilly area near Calabasas that was 24 by 15 feet in diameter and 2 feet deep.

Weather conditions on Sunday morning prompted the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department to fire at their fleet of helicopters. Still, NTSB member Jennifer Homendy, who heads the investigation into the crash, said that comparing this decision to Bryant’s pilot decision was “a comparison of apples and oranges.”

“We have to look at this specific crash and helicopter,” Homendy said earlier.

The helicopter was not equipped with a flight data recorder or a cockpit dictation machine, but the NTSB report indicates that this was not necessary for the flight.

The remains of all victims were recovered from the crash site.

The NTSB report comes a day after a memorial service for Bryant and his daughter has been announced.

A public service will be held on the morning of February 24th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

advertisement