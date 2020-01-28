advertisement

An NTSB official asked the public on Monday for help investigating the helicopter crash that killed Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and eight others on Sunday morning.

NTSA board member Jennifer Homendy turned to the media and asked everyone to send photos of the weather in the area of ​​the crash to witness@ntsb.gov. Homendy emphasized that “weather is only a small part” of the investigation.

Homendy also clarified that the FBI is only a “force multiplier” for the NTSB to assist in the gathering of evidence, and stressed that there is no criminal investigation. The NTSB is documenting the scene, gathering evidence, taking pictures and mapping the wrecks with drones. She described the crash as a “pretty devastating accident scene”.

Also read: Kobe Bryant’s helicopter was allowed to fly despite foggy conditions

The NTSB indicated that the helicopter did not have a black box on board, but was not required.

The Bryant helicopter, his daughter, and seven others were on board when it crashed in Calabasas on Sunday. According to reports, he was allowed to fly through the thick fog despite poor weather conditions.

The helicopter received a special flight permit to fly through the fog towards Los Angeles from John Wayne Airport in Orange County, which meant that they could enter Burbank’s airspace. Air traffic control at the airport.

A Federal Aviation Administration official told The Times that the special permit would have allowed the pilot to fly around Burbank and Van Nuys, but not from there to Calabasas.

