For Sheveka Fenton, mullet is more than a hairstyle – it is an attitude to life.

The mullet lover from Tasmania said the classic hairstyle, which has made a comeback in recent years, is a style that her uncles and siblings have practiced in recent decades.

Now she is passing on the distinctive “Do”, which she calls “Family Heirloom”, to the next generation.

media_cameraOscar lets his mullet catch the breeze like a mullet should. Picture: Sheveka Fenton

Mullets decorate the lids of her partner Sam Kelly and their children Billy [9] and Oscar [5].

Her youngest teddy, 1, is said to join his brothers with an equally immaculate mullet.

“When I had my boys, it was natural. My oldest, he started his little mullet when he was two years old, ”said Ms. Fenton.

The NT news expressed a call for the best mullet in the territory, but the gorgeous Kelly manes were too good not to include them.

