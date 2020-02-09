advertisement

Hundreds of millimeters of rain have soaked the New South Wales coast and triggered warnings of strong winds, “life-threatening” floods and landslides, as the state has faced the heaviest downpour since 1998.

Some areas across the state had more than 300 mm of rainfall within 48 hours. Acting NSW state manager Jane Golding warned that the situation would only worsen on Sunday.

A severe weather warning was issued along the entire coast from the region of the northern rivers to the south coast for very heavy rain, strong wind, big waves and tides.

advertisement

Gusts of wind, which some New South Wales residents termed “cyclones,” have fallen trees across Sydney, trapped vehicles underneath, and blocked roads.

“We may not have seen anything like this since the late 1990s,” said Ms. Golding.

At a press conference on Saturday afternoon, Ms. Golding said NSW was facing a “very dangerous system”.

“We have had some time to breathe, but it is beginning to enlarge. This is the most intensive development of the system.”

Coast researcher and Scientia Fellow at the University of New South Wales, Mitchell Harley, said the waves in Sydney rose to 4.1 m overnight and individual waves of 8.8 m were recorded. The models suggested peaks from up to 6.1m to 4pm, but the tide on Monday morning still seemed to be the biggest concern.

RELATED: Macca’s Jet Ski Driver Defends “Harmless Fun”

She warned of severe flooding, flash floods and landslides, adding that recent bush fires in some areas have increased the likelihood of landslides.

Jordan Notara, senior forecaster at BOM, said Saturday afternoon that you could see 100 to 200 mm fall over Sydney and the surrounding area in the next 12 to 24 hours.

He warned that there could be “flooding, minor to severe flooding in some catchment areas and very strong winds along the coast” at some points along the coast.

Cudgera Creek in northeast NSW recorded 320 mm of precipitation between 9:00 a.m. on Saturday and 4:00 a.m. on Sunday.

During the same period, Tweed Heads recorded 235 mm, Comboyne Public School 189 mm, Wentworth Falls 155 mm and Ballina 140 mm.

Narrow escape as a 4WD drops in 15 seconds

Footage has appeared showing the hectic moment when a woman and her niece fled their sinking SUV for a last second after being swept off the road in northern New South Wales.

The 67-year-old woman told Nine News that it only took her and her niece 15 seconds to find that they were in trouble after being caught in the floods near Lismore.

“Oh my god, holy crap,” says a woman filming in a towing vehicle.

“What are we going to do now?” You hear her father ask when the car stops at the edge of the flood.

“Oh my god, your car is literally rolling away. You have to get out. Your car slips, you have to get out, ”she says as her father wades in to help.

“It’s gone! It’s literally gone,” the woman continues with comments as the couple begin to move away from their submerged all-wheel drive.

RELATED: Wild Weather Weekend Forecast for All of Australia

News.com.au assumes that the women drove from Byron Bay to Lismore and the road was not closed when the incident occurred, but has since been blocked by the council.

The NSW SES has received more than 2,600 calls for help since midnight on Wednesday and has responded to at least 40 flood disasters, mainly involving motorists who have been flooded. Six flood disasters alone occurred in the Grafton area overnight.

The NSW SES are supported by the police.

“There are currently hundreds of calls for help, including trees, boulders, and electricity pylons that fall on cars, houses, and streets, as well as power outages and local floods that hit various streets and traffic lights,” said the state’s emergency response director. Deputy Commissioner Karen Webb.

Around 60,000 Ausgrid customers are without electricity due to the severe storms, mainly in northern Sydney and parts of the Central Coast as well as in areas in the Greater Sydney, Newcastle and Hunter area.

“Given the fact that rain and wind can be expected all day long, customers should be on the safe side and be prepared for the outages to last into the night and tomorrow,” said the energy provider on Sunday morning.

The power supply for around 19,000 Endeavor Energy customers was also interrupted. Around 270 electrical hazards need to be repaired, especially when large trees are blown over power lines, the company said on Sunday morning.

Deputy Commissioner Webb added that the police had also responded to, or been made aware of, incidents that resulted from people taking unnecessary risks or behaving dangerously.

“I am disappointed that I have to remind people to act responsibly and not to take risks in such conditions, especially near floods,” she said.

Officials from the Brisbane Water Police District and local residents risked their lives on Saturday evening to save five men whose fishing boat capsized when they tried to navigate in the dark to go fishing.

“Thanks to the courageous actions of the rescuers, the men could be safely brought back to the shore before they were treated for hypothermia, cuts and abrasions,” said Deputy Commissioner Webb. None of the men wore a life jacket and had difficulty swimming.

A 16-year-old boy was also rescued by the SES after falling into the Allynbrook River on Sunday morning and being caught between debris in waist-deep water.

The teenager, who was hospitalized with suspected rib fractures, was in the water for almost two hours before the officials were able to rescue him.

A family was rescued by the land fire department after the flood cut them off and left them isolated in the car, a SES spokesman told AAP on Sunday.

SES on Saturday evening urged residents of the state, including Sydney and the south coast, to prepare for heavy rain and potential flooding as a coastal trough that causes rain and wind moves south for the rest of the weekend.

NSW’s SES Commissioner, Carlene York, urged relatives of the lowlands to plan ahead.

“Now is the time to plan how to protect your family and property from flooding,” Ms. York said in a statement.

“Never drive, ride or go through floods. It’s too dangerous – and you never know how deep the flood is, how good the road is, or how fast the water flows.

“Please stay away from drains, streams and dam paths and do not park vehicles in lower areas if you are in a flood-prone area.”

The BOM has issued minor flood warnings for the Bellinger River, Hastings River, Georges River, Tuggerah Lake, Paroo River, Weir River and Cooks River.

There are also mild to moderate flood warnings for the Manning and Gloucester Rivers, the Hawkesbury, Nepean and Colo Rivers, the Orara River and the Macintyre River.

For the Tweed River, Wallis Lake and the Camden Haven River there is a first small warning about flooding.

Major floods are expected in the Colo and Upper Nepean Rivers, and minor to major floods in the Lower Nepean and Hawkesbury Rivers.

Floods in these regions are particularly dangerous due to the “bath effect” caused by narrowing of the rivers, backwater and overflow of the river bank.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=28SN9KixO2I [/ embed]

NSW SES said it had pre-positioned resources in regions where flooding could be expected and warned residents to avoid unnecessary trips during storms.

“A VERY DANGEROUS SYSTEM”

“We are seeing signs that a low point will develop on the east coast,” said Ms. Golding on Saturday afternoon, which would affect storm winds in some parts of the coast.

A flood of the king is expected on Monday morning, which increases the risk of flooding.

NSW government emergency services are supported by the police.

NSW deputy police commissioner Karen Webb repeated warnings that people should not drive through floods.

“Because if they do it and get stuck, people will be caught and that will be a drain on resources.”

She also advised against taking a boat under the current conditions, which are unsuitable anyway and are likely to deteriorate.

The SES warned drivers again after the rescuers helped 13 cars that got stuck trying to navigate the NSW Central Coast through flooding.

“There’s always an alternative route – never go through floods,” said Terri Langenemdam, spokeswoman for NSW SES, after rescuing 13 carloads of people in the Gosford and Wyong areas on Friday evening.

“People think it looks fine on the surface, but there can be debris underneath, streets can be washed away.”

“There is also a memory to keep children away from streams, drains and causeways.”

,

advertisement