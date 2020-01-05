advertisement

The New Zealand police emergency number was flooded with calls from people, but they were asked not to call because of the color of the sky.

The police told the NZ Herald to either report that the haze is present, or to ask why the color of the sky has changed.

In addition, the Ministry of Health said the smoke over the country was not expected to affect the air that people breathe.

media_cameraAn orange glow darkens the sky in Auckland. Image: Fiona Goodall / Getty Images

“However, it is possible that some people may still experience negative impacts even though pollution remains relatively low,” the ministry said.

“Vulnerable people include pregnant women, babies and children, people with asthma or other respiratory diseases, the elderly or people with chronic illnesses.”

In a statement, the police said they knew the conditions may apply, but gave the reasons why the number should be called:

• Someone is breaking into your house.

• In a car accident, people can be injured or cars block the road.

• Someone has been attacked and the perpetrator is still there;

• You are afraid for your safety and that of your surroundings.

• You need an emergency response from the police.

Social media has been flooded with images of the smoky, orange sky, some of which are said to be “scary and scary”.

Others say their thoughts are with Australia.

Dunedin people on January 1st: The sky is orange. Must be smoke from the fires.

Chch people on 2/1: The sky is orange. Must be smoke from the fires.

People in Auckland on May 1st: THE SKY IS ORANGE WITHOUT THIS IS THE APOCALYPSE CALL 111. WE WILL ALL DIE

– Ian Simpson (@IanTLS), January 5, 2020

2.50 am ….. Photo of my study window. It is scary and scary ……. the effects of the bush fires in Australia have clouded the sky in Auckland, it looks orange and matte black. pic.twitter.com/CyGgAGNMXt

– Preeta (@preeta_vyas) January 5, 2020

This is the sky in Auckland this afternoon when the haze from the fires reached NZ … very scary and quite scary. If so, what does Australia have to experience? 😞 pic.twitter.com/xQckuAiC8T

– Sarah Bearne (@Bearnsie) January 5, 2020

This story first appeared in the New Zealand Herald and is rephrased here with permission.

Originally released as a police flooded with calls over “eerie” skies

