NSW RFS chief of fire brigade ‘frustrated’ when tensions with the federal government increase

Fire chief Shane Fitzsimmons has called the person behind the allegations. The NSW Rural Fire Service declined an offer for additional ADF support.

All bush fires burning across the state have been reduced to a counseling level – after conditions across New South Wales were a little relief for firefighters after weekend horror conditions.

However, it is the dispute between the federal and state governments over reports that Prime Minister Gladys Berejeklian rejected in Monday’s press conference.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr. Fitzsmmons was frustrated with the allegations and asked all parties to come to the table to communicate better in this ongoing crisis.

“Our role as a collective to support our community is to be beyond our responsibilities, from what is happening. The only way to do that is through effective communication,” he said.

“If we don’t know what’s going on, and if we don’t do everything to support and protect the people in NSW, then you absolutely question it, but don’t do so through rumors, allusions, and lack of fact-checking. ”

