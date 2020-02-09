advertisement

“Haters Will Always Hate Donald Trump”

US President Donald Trump is “overambitious” and “unorthodox”, but he “fulfills his election obligations and fulfills voters’ expectations,” said Karina Okotel, Vice President of the Liberal Party.

“Trump was a TV star and he knows how to handle an audience,” said Ms. Okotel.

“But as his speech on the state of the Union emphasized,” haters will hate, “she said.

Immediately after the state of the Union speech, spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi tore up President Trump’s speech, which included mentions of families affected by the ongoing war in the Middle East, premature babies and families affected by international terrorism.

“The reality is that the left is less concerned with the normal needs of individuals than it is to push the agenda of the big government and the group forward.”

Image: AP

