Health officials in New South Wales are investigating whether a person has infected deadly nCoV 2019, a coronavirus from the Chinese city of Wuhan, just a few hours after a flight arrived from the city to Sydney.

In a press conference on January 22, Dr. Kerry Chant, New South Wales chief health officer, says that the authorities are currently investigating a potential case of the virus and that doctors will soon know whether they are infected or have something minor like a cold.

“We have a case that is currently under investigation. We are able to quickly test cases that we become aware of and to rule out or confirm those cases in the shortest possible time, ”said Chant.

“As we announce today that we’re investigating a case, this number will obviously change. It can change until I return to the office. So this number will be a rotating number.”

Chant added that the authorities provide regular updates on confirmed cases of the virus, but would not explain the age or location of the person under investigation.

She also noted that the flu season in China is currently the reason why travelers returning from the country suffer from cough and fever.

China Eastern flight MU749 was the last to leave Wuhan City before being banned this week. Outgoing trains and planes were temporarily shut down.

In the city of 11 million people, all public transport has been stopped as the authorities try to contain the virus.

To date, health authorities have confirmed 571 cases of infection, including people who have traveled from Wuhan to other parts of China and to at least four other Asian countries, namely Thailand, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

On January 21, however, the virus was diagnosed in the United States in a man who had recently returned to Washington from Wuhan.

The virus has caused 17 deaths so far and there is no specific treatment.

On January 21, NSW Health announced it would screen passengers arriving from Wuhan airport in Sydney to help curb the virus.

Dr. Jeremy McAnulty, director of health protection at NSW Health, said that travelers who may have returned to NSW from Wuhan will be advised, as symptoms of the virus may take up to two weeks to develop.

“Symptoms of the virus are fever with respiratory symptoms such as cough, sore throat or shortness of breath,” said McAnulty.

“There is no need to worry, but people should be aware of the emerging situation. If you develop symptoms of returning from affected areas overseas, you should call ahead of time to see your family doctor.

“This virus does not seem to spread easily among people, but anyone with symptoms should practice simple hygiene by covering their cough and sneeze with a tissue or elbow and washing their hands thoroughly.”

Healthcare workers in New South Wales public hospitals and general practitioners have also received preventive recommendations to help them identify and use infection control measures for all cases of infection.

What is corona virus?

Health experts have compared Wuhan virus to SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome), all of which belong to a family of viruses known as coronaviruses.

It is thought to come from animals before it spreads to humans, but health experts don’t yet know which animal may have caused the current Wuhan outbreak.

“What we do know is that it causes pneumonia and then does not respond to antibiotic therapy, which is not surprising, but in terms of mortality, SARS kills 10 percent of people,” said Leo Poon, a virologist at the School of Public Health at the University of Hong Kong, said CNN.

Symptoms of the virus include illness, runny nose, cough, sore throat, and sometimes headache, which can last for a few days. It is usually associated with an upper respiratory tract disorder and can be more serious in the elderly.

