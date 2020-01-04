advertisement

Defense forces reservists are to be deployed in fire zones for the first time

Defense Force reservists are being deployed to fire zones across Australia for the first time in history as the government’s mitigation efforts intensify the nation’s response to the bushfire crisis.

HMAS Adelaide is deployed and new air-water bombers are on the way.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday: “The Adelaide is fully equipped for disaster relief and humanitarian aid.”

“Today’s decision brings more boots to the ground, brings more planes to the sky and brings more ships to sea.

“It’s about moving forward and moving forward, especially in areas devastated by fire.”

Secretary of Defense Linda Reynolds said, “Reservists who are dismissed will be required to work full-time for the duration of the warrant.”

Defense bases from Brisbane to Adelaide are being turned into refugee shelters.

Picture: Twitter / @lindareynoldswa

