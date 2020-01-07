advertisement

The number of farm animals killed in this NSW bushfire season has exceeded 6,200, with fears that the number of victims could reach 20,000 if the most recent deaths are counted.

The Department of Raw Materials Industry in New South Wales provides emergency food and water to needy farmers, provides them with animals, performs animal tests and provides euthanasia and burial where necessary.

The DPI on Tuesday said livestock raising had risen to 6,284, with nearly 5,200 of these deaths recorded since Christmas.

advertisement

The DPI estimated the livestock losses at 3900, with 700 stocks in the northern plateaus, north coast and Hunter killed before Christmas and 400 stocks lost during the holiday season around Lithgow and Bathurst.

Pete Arkle, chief executive officer of the NSW Farmers’ Association, said Monday he expected the toll to rise to as much as 20,000 after the herds died in fires that broke through the south of NSW over the weekend.

“The anecdotal feedback we get from the south of the state is that there have been significant price drops over the weekend,” he told AAP.

“It will probably be between 10,000 and 20,000.

“Some people had a lead time to move stocks.”

More than 880 tons of feed for surviving cattle are sent to farms on the south coast of New South Wales as soon as fire activity subsides.

The authorities are not aware that dairy herds are lost, said Arkle.

New South Wales Secretary of Agriculture Adam Marshall said the forces had examined stocks in a number of fire areas, including Cobargo, Bemboka, Wandella, Eurobodalla, Buckenbowra, Bombala, Exeter and Bundanoon.

He said that animals killed in Batlow had been buried, while feed distribution centers had been set up in Moruya, Bega and Cooma.

But pastures and hay sheds have been destroyed and some areas are without electricity, so generators are necessary for milking.

“Farmers really care about their animals, and in many cases they have been through drought for months, so it is heartbreaking when they are affected,” Marshall said in a statement Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said Monday that helping farmers access their land is a priority and the federal government will deploy 100 veterinarians to ensure that carcasses are properly disposed of across the country.

Originally published as NSW, livestock losses could reach 20,000

advertisement