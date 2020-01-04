advertisement

The day of hell is here: “Today will be a success if no lives are lost”

AI district devastated as “worst nightmare comes true”

In Batemans Bay, the usually popular streets are deserted and many people sleep in their cars instead of trying to find a place in an evacuation center in Hanging Rock.

The 53-year-old Jasmin Brett, who lives alone and runs an online shop for household goods, has to be curious whether her house is intact today as it is close to the bush country in the city.

media_cameraBatemans Bay Locals Jasmin Brett and her puppy Lilly moved to the city on the riverside for safety reasons. Picture: John Grainger

The 53-year-old, who decided to leave her house two days ago, lives in the car with her car because she says an evacuation center in the city is overcrowded and she didn’t want to scare her puppy Lilly.

“I have bush right behind my fence and after Tuesday I just didn’t want that anymore,” she said.

media_cameraPeople slept in their vehicles to protect themselves from the bush fires that threaten their tow. Picture: John Grainger

“(The Evacuation Center) is full and I have a little puppy and I don’t want to traumatize them with 10 million people and 10 million dogs – we will be staying here again tonight.

“I have locked everything, closed every door in the house and put a few photos in the bathtub – what can you do? I have been insured with the NRMA for 30 years. If my house catches fire, I will make a claim.”

media_cameraBatemans Bay on Saturday at 8 a.m. Picture: John Grainger

Ms. Brett said the Batemans Bay fires on New Year’s Eve were scary.

“It’s just unreal, I don’t know what to say … this wind, the roar and the wildness of it – it was supernatural,” she said.

Coles in Batemans Bay, which has been providing a lifeline to the city’s desperate for supplies in recent days, has been closed for today and tomorrow.

Customers were rejected after reading the message at the door that “we hope all of our customers are safe in these difficult times.”

The supermarket media_cameraColes in Batemans Bay is closed on Saturday. Picture: John Grainger

Batemans Bay-based Susie Gilroy, who works as a receptionist at a local panel theater, went to Coles on Saturday to buy essential foods like milk, but was turned away.

“I just thought I would stock up just in case,” she said.

“I’m in Catalina, it got a little scary.

“My work was affected, I didn’t know that Cranbrook Rd was so bad. It was scary, I don’t know how my business survived.”

It only closes a day after Coles sent another hit on a dangerous journey to replenish the supermarket on Friday.

media_cameraParker Whiteman, Jet Love, Miller Whiteman and Naite Whiteman and their families were evacuated to the beach at Malua Bay for security reasons. Picture: John Grainger

Parker Whiteman (8), Jet Love (13), Miller Whiteman (11) and Naite Turner (10) and their parents camped on the beach in Malua Bay after cruel fires swept the city on New Year’s Eve.

Miller and his friends clap every time an RFS truck drives by, asking the firefighters to honk their horns and turn on their sirens.

“I’m out on the beach, we skated,” said Miller.

Miller’s mother Belinda Whiteman, 40, said she decided to take her family to the beach because the fires were severe on New Year’s Eve.

“Gas bottles went off over there, the point was on fire, the bush was on fire,” she said.

“We are concerned, we have cleaned up and packed.”

media_cameraKylie Hurt and her children Bryon and Flynn Cox have fled their home and are now living with friends. Picture: John Grainger

High school teacher Kylie Hurt, along with her sons Byron (12) and Flynn (10), evacuated nearby Moruya and lived with friends until the danger is over.

“The night I left I could see the fires in the hills … I just didn’t want to sleep there one more night,” she said.

“I didn’t want the boys to be alone. It’s about the southern storm coming through and pushing the fire back to Maria. No reception was difficult.”

Originally published as Batemans Bay locals for greater fire risk

