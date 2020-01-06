advertisement

The army digs into the front line of the NSW Bushfire

Children fight the inferno and save the family

Communities destroyed by forest fires are being rebuilt through a $ 2 billion national restoration fund to help reduce income, rebuild infrastructure, wildlife care, and support mental health.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the National Bushfire Recovery Fund on Monday, saying that the money would flow as needed to be managed by a new federal agency.

The National Bushfire Recovery Agency is headed by former Australian Federal Police chief Andrew Colvin, who works with all fire-stricken states and territories to determine what funding is needed where.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg in Canberra today. Picture: AAP

“It is a long way to go, and we will be with these communities at every step of the reconstruction,” said Morrison.

“While the immediate focus of our emergency services and the Australian armed forces is on protecting people and defending themselves against the fires in so many areas, we also need to be ready to gain a foothold in local communities where the fire front is over to help them rebuild. “

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the $ 2 billion for the agency and its recovery work would be used in addition to the existing recovery payments and allowances for families, small businesses, and farmers.

“Our initial $ 2 billion investment is helping communities get back on their feet by helping replenish and replenish inventory, rebuild roads and telecommunications infrastructures, support mental health Retreating tourists to the regions and helping restore the local environment and wildlife, ”he said.

The agency’s main responsibilities include making recommendations to the government on the economic and social impact of the bushfires, coordinating the development of a long-term resuscitation plan, and working with communities to support reconstruction.

EIGHT PERSON DEAD IN SOUTHERN COAST BUBBLES

NSW police confirmed tonight that an eighth person has died as bushfires continue to hit the state’s south coast.

A 71-year-old man was reported missing in Nerrigundah in the Eurobodalla Shire.

Police were informed that the last time the man was sighted was on December 31 and was moving equipment around his property in Nerrigundah.

The police and rescue workers have no access to this area for several days due to the fire hazard.

The police coordinated a large-scale land search today and were able to access the property that had been destroyed as a result of the forest fire in Badja.

At around 4:00 p.m., a man’s body was between the property and a car destroyed by fire

NO ROBOT: HOWARD DEFENSES SCOTT MORRISON

Former Prime Minister John Howard has defended Scott Morrison’s response to the bushfire crisis on the grounds that he is “not a robot” and much of the criticism is “out of place”.

Howard told Sky News that he believed Morrison had “done everything right” since returning from his vacation in Hawaii and applauded that he had provided $ 2 billion to fund the recovery efforts.

“I think much of the criticism is completely out of place,” said Howard.

John Howard defended Scott Morrison.

“I think he did everything right, he dealt with the question of his vacation and since he is back, he can hardly be breathed.”

Mr. Howard completely rejected suggestions. Mr. Morrison had made mistakes in some of his interactions with bushfire victims, including when he left a woman in Carbago last week.

“You meet a lot of people as Prime Minister and there are different reactions, but I think the last thing you can ever say about Scott Morrison is that he lacks compassion and empathy,” he said.

“I have always found him someone who sees people as individuals and cares about the human impact on individuals and their families. In my experience, he is not a robot in itself, so I would defend him very strongly in this context.”

ADF RESERVISTS JOIN MASS MILITARY

Hundreds of reservists from the Australian Defense Forces have joined the massive military effort to eradicate fire outbreaks and provide much-needed help to bush-hit communities in need.

More than 490 of the 3,000 reservists to be served are already in use across the country, a large contingent in NSW and smaller groups in Victoria and on Kangaroo Island off the south Australian coast.

Greg Bilton, lieutenant general of the Joint Operations, said he expected the number of reservists to increase steadily as each task force had the capacity to handle approximately 80 to 100 people a day.

media_cameraEvacuees boarded a Royal Australian Navy MRH-90 helicopter in Mallacoota. Picture: AFP

The ADF evacuated another 350 people from Mallacoota by air yesterday, but was unable to perform any further evacuations today due to the cloud cover.

The HMAS Choules is located off the coast of Mallacoota and can cover fuel and other basic needs there.

In the meantime, New Zealand has provided three helicopters that are stationed in Nowra. The first is expected to arrive this evening.

New Zealand also sends a company of engineers to NSW to help with the tasks when needed.

TWO NOT CALCULATED FOR

After the devastating bushfires that have broken out in the region in the past few days, two people on the outermost south coast of New South Wales are ignored.

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons informed on Monday morning during a press conference about the missing people and the current fire conditions.

The update is released as 3,000 Army reservists are spread across the firing grounds in an unprecedented move to relieve communities on the brink of collapse.

MISSING PEOPLE

One person is missing south of Bombala and another person west of Bodalla after the intense fires tore apart the communities.

The authorities are looking for the two people while the communication lines to the affected regions are opened further.

“We will continue to work with the police and the authorities to hopefully get a positive result from these two, unappreciated for people,” said Fitzsimmons.

media_cameraPremier Gladys Berejiklian and RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons have asked the community to follow the advice of the authorities. Picture: AAP

LATEST FIRE SITUATION

More than 130 fires burn over NSW and 54 or are not included.

All of the fires are at advisory level after Sunday’s favorable weather conditions, but NSW’s burned-out area this season has exceeded 4.9 million hectares.

“Better weather has a positive effect on the fire behavior, so the fire behavior is far less given the current conditions,” said Fitzsimmons.

media_cameraFirefighters have a break from the weather before it gets hot later this week. Picture: AAP

“We still have a few thousand people – just under 2500 people – on the entire fire site who are involved in the construction and consolidation of containment lines and the protection between people’s property and the main fire fronts.

“I don’t think it will take too long for us to have more than 5 million hectares of mostly forestry land burning along the Great Dividing Range from the Queensland border to the Victorian border.”

ASSESSMENT OF DAMAGE

The extent of property damage in southern New South Wales is unknown due to the difficulty that authorities have in gaining access to fire.

The Prime Minister of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian, said that work to visit all areas affected by the bushfire has not yet been completed.

“The RFS has failed to access all areas where property damage and property damage has occurred,” said Berejiklian.

media_cameraThe ADF is mobilizing 3,000 reservists to help with restoration efforts. Picture: AFP

“So we have no total number or confirmation of how much property damage has occurred.

“At that point, a small number of properties were being accessed. This work continues today. “

Crews are hampered in their efforts by difficult terrain and security issues.

ARMY RESPONSE

HMAS Adelaide has emerged off the coast of Eden in the far south of NSW to start relief and evacuation operations.

Adelaide transports 400 employees and 300 tons of supplies to work with a 3,000-strong contingent of reservists who will land in bush-hit cities on Monday.

Engineers, medical professionals and veterinarians are among the thousands of reservists Prime Minister Scott Morrison has mobilized for unprecedented relief efforts.

The Adelaide moved into Twofold Bay in Eden, in the background the legendary Chipmill smoldered in Edrom.

media_cameraHMAS Adelaide arrives in Eden on Monday morning. Picture: Gary Ramage

Eden had been on fire for the past two days when the roaring Nadgee fire from Victoria crossed the border and covered 40 km within a few hours.

The fire never reached Eden, but has taken more than 10 houses in small villages in the south, including Wonboyn, Kiah, Timbillica and Narrabarba.

The threat was over on Monday and the fire was downgraded to the recommended level. About 20 mm of rain was forecast for the area.

All roads to these burned-out villages are still blocked due to fallen trees and power lines, which means that residents of these areas are unable to return home.

LOOKING AHEAD

Firefighters are taking advantage of the mitigating weather conditions to take further measures to protect against backburns and other hazards across New South Wales.

“If we move into Friday, we can expect temperatures to rise and rise again into the high 30s and low 40s,” said Fitzsimmons.

media_cameraThe last of the remaining evacuees will be flown from Mallacoota Airport on Sunday by ADF Chinook helicopters. Picture: David Caird

“Especially near the mountain ranges, west of the mountain ranges and further inland, we can expect a combination of the hot conditions and the west winds that come from the middle of the state, which leads to severe fire risks at the far end of the state and in parts of the central west.

“At this time, we do not expect the fire risk to be more severe or higher, at least in some areas of the south coast affected by fire.”

Originally published as “Devastated Bushfire Communities” and rebuilt for $ 2 billion

